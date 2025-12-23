Directed by Dinesh Lakshmanan, Mufti Police is a Telugu crime thriller film that is now ready for its digital release. This is an adaptation of the Tamil film named Theeyavar Kulaindh Nattum. It revolves around the murder mystery of a writer who is found dead in an apartment. The film explores the themes of crime, thriller, and investigation, that keeps the audience glued to their seats until the end with ultimate twists and turns. The sequences are nerve-wrenching and packed with suspense.

When and Where to Watch Mufti Police

The film is now available to stream only on SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mufti Police

This crime thriller follows a police inspector named Magudapathi (Played by Arjun Sarja), who embarks on an investigation that surfaces around a writer's murder, who is found in an apartment. As the investigation moves forward, he unveils some of the darkest secrets revolving around the murder. Likewise, the film further explores the themes of crime, and family challenges with autism, in turn, offering an emotional touch to the movie. The stars have delivered stellar performances and the plot is packed with intense suspense and twists and turns.

Cast and Crew of Mufti Police

This film stars Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles supported by Ram Kumar Ganesan, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Praveen Raja, and more. The film's editing has been handled by Lawrence Kishore, while the cinematography has been done by Bharat Aaiganan. The music composer of the film is Saravanan Abhimanyu.

Reception of Mufti Police

The film was recently released in the theatres on November 21st, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.2/10.