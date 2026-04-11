Love Insurance Kompany, popularly known as LIK, is a Tamil Sci-Fi Romance drama film that is set to hit the theatres today. This film is a modern take on relationships where the theme is set in the year 2040. It centres around a couple whose love is put to the test, after a powerful CEO of the insurance app predicts their love is doomed. The film explores themes of a futuristic world where relationships are measured by technology and not by emotions.

When and Where to Watch LIK

The film is expected to drop in theatres today. Furthermore, the digital rights of streaming the film have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video.

Official Trailer and Plot of LIK

The film follows Vassey (Played by Praddep Ranganathan), a young man who believes in old-school romance, and falls for Dheema (Played by Kirthi Shetty), a modern woman who adapts to the modern technology-driven dating scenario. While their romance peaks with affection, their lives take a turn when their love is put to the test. Being intervened by a CEO of the insurance app, their love comes to be doomed. That's when the real struggle begins. Now, the duo must navigate their relationship on the basis of their emotions, rather than depending upon an insurance app that not only destroys relationships but also manipulates. The film is a perfect blend of emotional drama and comic sequences.

Cast and Crew of LIK

Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, this film stars Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, followed by Krithi Shetty and S.J. Suryah in prominent roles. The other supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Junior MGR, and more. Anirudh Ravichander has handled the background score, whereas Pradeep E. Ragav is the editor.

Reception of LIK

The film is set to release on April 10th, 2026, theatrically. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.