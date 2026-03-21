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Prime Video Announces Farzi Season 2: All You Need to Know About This Show

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Farzi season 2 is soon arriving on digital screens. Amazon Prime Video has confirmed its production, and stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the prominent roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 March 2026 16:00 IST
Prime Video Announces Farzi Season 2: All You Need to Know About This Show

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

no official release date has been revealed yet by the platform i.e., Amazon Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Farzi is renewed for the second season
  • Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi return in the key roles
  • Streaming will begin soon on Amazon Prime Video
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Prime Video has once again made a sensation after announcing the arrival of Season 2 of the most anticipated and popular series, Farzi. After its renewal for the new season, the team has also confirmed that the production is currently in progress. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., this series received outstanding praise for the strong plot in the first season. Also, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi played their role outstandingly well. The series is finally set to arrive very soon on the digital screens.

When and Where to Watch Farzi Season 2

As per the latest announcement, no official release date has been revealed yet by the platform i.e., Amazon Prime Video.

Official Trailer and Plot of Farzi Season 2

Described as the natural progression, this season is expected to take on the instances from the first season. As narrated by the creators, the plot of the second season will revolve around Sunny (Played by Shahid Kapoor), who is obsessed with wanting revenge, and will be headed towards a dark side wherein, the stakes will be higher. On the other side, Michael (Played by Vijay Sethupathi), will find himself away from the system and will continue his war against the network.

Cast and Crew of Farzi Season 2

The season 2 will be continued with its production under the creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Also, according to the announcement, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen reprising their roles. Also, the viewers might witness the return of other star cast like Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Raashi Khanna, and Amol Palekar.

Reception of Farzi Season 2

The second season is yet to be released. However, the overall IMDb rating of the show stays at 8.3/10.

 

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Further reading: Farzi Season 2, crime thriller drama, IMDb, Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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