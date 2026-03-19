Seetha Payanam Now Streaming on OTT: Where to Watch Arjun Sarja’s Romantic Road Trip Drama

Seetha Payanam is a romantic family drama directed by Arjun Sarja. In this movie, the protagonist Seetha's role is played by Aishwarya Arjun, who is the real daughter of the movie director, Arjun Sarja. The story of this film is about Seetha, the daughter of a single father. Apart from Aishwarya Arjun, Niranjan Sudhindra, Sathyaraj, and Prakash Raj are sharing the remarkable roles in this film. G. Balamurugan is the cinematographer with music by Anup Rubens. The story can relate to many audiences across languages.

When and Where to Watch Seetha Payanam

The movie Seetha Payanam is now ready for an OTT release on Sun NXT from March 19. It is going to be released in multiple languages, such as Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. Henceforth, the movie can capture a wider audience. Viewers can enjoy the film with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Seetha Payanam

The tailor portrays Seetha embarking on her journey to seek the stranger who helped her survive an accident. That journey reveals a few truths and also gives a deeper emotional experience. The story gives a question mark along with excitement when some truth comes out of the closet, what our heroine prefers to choose between love and her future.

Cast and Crew of Seetha Payanam

The film stars Aishwary Arjun as Seetha and Niranjan Sudhindra handling the role of Abhi. Furthermore, Arjun Sarja, Dhruva Sarja, Sathyaraj, Kovai Sarala, Prakash Raj, Jagapathy Babu, Jayaram and many other veteran actors and actresses are performing in Seetha Payanam. Sai Madhav Burra, and Arjun Sarja are the writers of the movie, and Arjun Sarja himself directs the film.

Reception of Seetha Payanam

Seetha Payanam was released in India on Valentine's Day, i.e., February 14th, 2026. It is a 2 hr 32 m family drama, received mixed responses and it holds an IMDb rating of 6.3/10.