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Huawei MatePad 11.5, MatePad SE 11 Full Specifications List Revealed via Flipkart Listings

Huawei MatePad 11.5 and MatePad SE 11 are confirmed to be launched in India soon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 March 2026 15:06 IST
Huawei MatePad 11.5, MatePad SE 11 Full Specifications List Revealed via Flipkart Listings

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad 11.5 will sport a single rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad 11.5 will pack a 10,100mAh battery
  • Huawei MatePad SE 11 will feature a 7,700mAh cell
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
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The Huawei MatePad 11.5 is confirmed to be launched in India soon by the Chinese tech firm. The tablet will be accompanied by the Huawei MatePad SE 11. The dedicated microsites for the Huawei devices were recently made live on an e-commerce platform, revealing various details about the tablets, including their prices in India and design. Now, the tablets have been listed on the website, revealing the full list of specifications and features. Both upcoming devices will be equipped with Huawei's proprietary Kirin chipsets. Moreover, only the Wi-Fi models of the Huawei MatePad series tablets will be sold in the country.

Huawei MatePad 11.5, MatePad SE 11 Specifications, Price in India

According to its Flipkart listing, the upcoming Huawei MatePad 11.5 will be powered by Huawei's Kirin T82B chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The SoC is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. It will be offered in Space Grey and Violet colour options.

The tablet will sport an 11.5-inch 2.5K (2,456x1,600 pixels) PaperMatte TFT LCD touchscreen, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness. It will carry a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It will be capable of recording 1080p videos. The tablet will also support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

It will be backed by a 10,100mAh battery. Huawei's upcoming tablet will also feature an ambient light sensor, a gravity sensor, and a hall sensor. The Huawei MatePad 11.5 will measure 262.6x177.5x6.1mm and weigh about 515g. The tablet will also ship with a detachable keyboard.

On the other hand, the Huawei MatePad SE 11 is listed on Flipkart with a single Nebula Grey colourway. The tablet is confirmed to be powered by Huawei's proprietary Kirin 710A chipset, clocked at 2.2GHz. It will also feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Huawei MatePad SE 11 will sport an 11-inch Full-HD+ (1,900x1,200 pixels) Eye Comfort TFT LCD screen, offering up to 400 nits peak brightness and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications. The tablet will pack a 7,700mAh battery in India, with support for 22.5W wired fast charging.

For optics, it will carry an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera, with the capability of shooting 1080p videos. It will support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The Huawei MatePad SE 11 will measure 252.3x163.8x6.9mm and weigh about 475g.

This comes shortly after the company announced that the Huawei MatePad 11.5 and the MatePad SE 11 will be launched in India at starting prices of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 13,749, respectively. However, these are the effective prices of the tablets, which could include bank discounts, cashback offers, and other introductory offers. Both are confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart.

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Further reading: Huawei MatePad 11 5, Huawei MatePad SE 11, Huawei MatePad 11 5 India Launch, Huawei MatePad SE 11 India Launch, Huawei MatePad 11 5 Specifications, Huawei MatePad SE 11 Specifications, Huawei MatePad 11 5 Price in India, Huawei MatePad SE 11 Price in India, Huawei
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Huawei MatePad 11.5, MatePad SE 11 Full Specifications List Revealed via Flipkart Listings
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