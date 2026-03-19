Technology News
English Edition

Kaattaan OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller Series

Kaattaan is an upcoming Tamil rural-action drama that is set to drop soon on JioHotstar. This series stars Vijay Sethupathi and Milind Soman in the key roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 March 2026 14:19 IST
Kaattaan OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller Series

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The series will premiere on March 27th, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kaattaan is an upcoming Tamil rural-action thriller drama series
  • It stars Vijay Sethupathi and Milind Soman in the key roles
  • Streaming begins on March 27th, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Directed by M. Manikandan, Kaattaan is an upcoming rural mystery thriller series that is finally geared up for its digital release. The series stars Vijay Sethupathi in an intense role, where the plot will revolve around a gritty character whose multiple personalities will be portrayed through the narrative. The mysterious storytelling will embrace the lead character through different perspectives, where the lives will intersect, only to create a watch-worthy plot. The sequences are expected to be intense with a promising plot and a strong cast.

When and Where to Watch Kaattaan

The series will premiere on March 27, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kaattaan

As witnessed in the trailer, the plot of the series will centre around a small, local police station in Tamil Nadu, which is on the verge of closure due to a lack of crime in the area. However, the plot will take a dark turn when a severed human head is identified in the hills. The team will then embark on a quest to find the remaining body and identify the victim. As the police delve deeper, the victim will be discovered as Muthu (Played by Vijay Sethupathi), whose different shades of personality will be revealed by the locals. From some believing him to be a savior, to some describing him as a ruthless monster, the perceptions will portray different dynamics of his personality.

Cast and Crew of Kaattaan

The series has been directed by M. Manikandan, with B. Ajith Kumar accompanying him as a writer. The series features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. It also stars Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, VJ Parvathy, and others. Also, Vijay Sethupathi, himself, is the producer of this upcoming series.

Reception of Kaattaan

The series is yet to drop on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kaattaan, rural-action drama, jiohostar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo V70 FE Price in India, Launch Timeline Leaked Days After Global Debut: Expected Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Reportedly Surface on GSMA Database

Related Stories

Kaattaan OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P4 Lite 5G Launched in India With These Specifications
  2. Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 9,000mAh Battery
  3. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launched in India With ANC, Up to 54 Hours of Total Playback Time
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Chiraiya, and More
  5. You Can Now Simply Tap to Pause Reels on Instagram
  6. Huawei MatePad SE 11 Set to Launch at This Price in India
  7. OnePlus Watch 4 Could Launch Soon, Listing on EMVCo Site Hints
  8. iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11x to Launch in China On This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. AI Chatbots Tend to Validate Users’ Messages About Suicide and Violence: Study
  2. Polymarket Acquires DeFi Startup Brahma to Strengthen Infrastructure
  3. Meta’s New Facebook Initiative Offers TikTok, YouTube Creators Increased Reach and Guaranteed Pay
  4. Instagram Rolls Out Tap-to-Pause Feature for Reels With More Control Over Playback
  5. Seetha Payanam Now Streaming on OTT: Where to Watch Arjun Sarja’s Romantic Road Trip Drama
  6. Circle Urges UK to Blend MiCA Clarity With US Stablecoin Rules
  7. OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch With Next-Gen Gaming Kernel, Same G2 Wi-Fi Chip as OnePlus 15
  8. OnePlus Watch 4 Reportedly Visits Certification Database Hinting at an Imminent Launch
  9. Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 5 Gaming Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 9,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  10. Kaattaan OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Thriller Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »