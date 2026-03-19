Directed by M. Manikandan, Kaattaan is an upcoming rural mystery thriller series that is finally geared up for its digital release. The series stars Vijay Sethupathi in an intense role, where the plot will revolve around a gritty character whose multiple personalities will be portrayed through the narrative. The mysterious storytelling will embrace the lead character through different perspectives, where the lives will intersect, only to create a watch-worthy plot. The sequences are expected to be intense with a promising plot and a strong cast.

When and Where to Watch Kaattaan

The series will premiere on March 27, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kaattaan

As witnessed in the trailer, the plot of the series will centre around a small, local police station in Tamil Nadu, which is on the verge of closure due to a lack of crime in the area. However, the plot will take a dark turn when a severed human head is identified in the hills. The team will then embark on a quest to find the remaining body and identify the victim. As the police delve deeper, the victim will be discovered as Muthu (Played by Vijay Sethupathi), whose different shades of personality will be revealed by the locals. From some believing him to be a savior, to some describing him as a ruthless monster, the perceptions will portray different dynamics of his personality.

Cast and Crew of Kaattaan

The series has been directed by M. Manikandan, with B. Ajith Kumar accompanying him as a writer. The series features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. It also stars Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, VJ Parvathy, and others. Also, Vijay Sethupathi, himself, is the producer of this upcoming series.

Reception of Kaattaan

The series is yet to drop on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.