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All the Empty Rooms Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Directed by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones, All the Empty Rooms won the 2026 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short. The film follows Steve Hartman and Lou Bopp as they document the bedrooms of school shooting victims across the United States.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 March 2026 13:18 IST
All the Empty Rooms Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

All the Empty Rooms started to debut on Netflix worldwide on December 1, 2025.

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Highlights
  • All the Empty Rooms won Best Documentary Short at the 2026 Oscars
  • Directed by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
  • The film documents the bedrooms of children lost in school shootings
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Cinemas are quite good at narrating stories that can capture the viewers' hearts long after the screen fades to black. All the Empty Rooms is one such powerful and emotional documentary. It has recently gained global recognition. The documentary is directed by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones. It is the 35-minute film that won the Best Documentary Short award at the 98th Academy Awards held on March 15, 2026. Viewers and critics have widely praised the documentary for its way of deep emotional storytelling and how it respectfully portrayed a sensitive and painful subject.

When and Where to Watch All the Empty Rooms

All the Empty Rooms started to debut on Netflix worldwide on December 1, 2025. Viewers around the world can watch the documentary with a valid subscription.

Trailer and Plot of All the Empty Rooms

The documentary gives a sneak peek of Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp documenting the untouched bedrooms of school shooting victims. They used quiet visuals and conversations with parents to reflect on loss, memory, and enduring love.

Cast and Crew of All the Empty Rooms

The documentary features real people whose lives are closely connected to the project, including Steve Hartman, Lou Bopp, and Frank Blackwell. The film was directed by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones. During the Oscar ceremony, the award was accepted by the filmmakers along with Gloria Cazares, a parent who lost her child in the Uvalde school shooting. The documentary was produced by Smartypants Pictures, Artemis Rising Foundation, and Hyperobject Industries.

Reception of All the Empty Rooms

Since its release, All the Empty Rooms has been called a necessary watch and praised for emotional storytelling, holding a 7.4/10 IMDb rating.

 

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Further reading: All the Empty Rooms, Netflix, IMDb, documentary
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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