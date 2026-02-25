Technology News
Oppo Find N6 Leak Indicates It Could Sport a Crease-Free Foldable Screen

Oppo has already teased the Find N6 with a smooth, no-crease inner display, hinting at advancements in its foldable technology.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2026 15:39 IST
Oppo Find N6 Leak Indicates It Could Sport a Crease-Free Foldable Screen

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N6 is the purported successor to the Oppo N5 (pictured)

  • Oppo teases smooth no crease foldable screen
  • Titanium alloy hinge may reduce crease visibility
  • Leaked video shows near zero crease inner display
Oppo's upcoming Find N6 foldable smartphone has surfaced in a series of new leaks, pointing to notable upgrades in both hardware design and display technology ahead of its official debut. Information shared by multiple tipsters on Weibo and X suggests the company is focusing on reducing crease visibility and refining the hinge structure to achieve a flatter folding experience. Previous leaks have hinted at the expected key features of the smartphone, as well as its possible colour options and slight design changes.

Oppo Find N6 Leak Highlights Titanium Hinge and Improved Display

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find N6 has reportedly been recognised as the “flattest” foldable phone tested by TÜV Rheinland. The certification body is said to have evaluated most foldable smartphones currently available in the market, adding weight to the claim.

The tipster claims this achievement is owed to a "seamless titanium alloy hinge and a self-healing memory glass" solution that is expected to improve durability while reducing visible creases.

The same leak also suggested that another major global smartphone brand may introduce a similar foldable design later this year, potentially arriving several months after Oppo's upcoming foldable.

In a separate development, a video posted by user kesuke_06 to TikTok (via Abhishek Yadav) allegedly shows the Oppo Find N6 with a near-zero crease inner display. The leaked clip shows the device unfolded with minimal crease visibility along the folding area, even under reflected lighting conditions. The display appears largely uniform, supporting earlier reports of hinge and panel refinements.

Oppo has already teased the Find N6 with a smooth, no-crease inner display, hinting at advancements in its foldable technology. A teaser revealed thin display bezels and a Hasselblad-tuned camera system.

Leaked images of the Oppo Find N6 have shown the handset in purple and white finishes with a circular rear camera design. The cover display appeared with a hole-punch selfie camera. The flash module was seen outside the main rear camera island, differing slightly from the Oppo Find N5 design.

The Oppo Find N6 is tipped to feature an 8.12-inch LTPO UTG 2K inner display and a 6.62-inch cover screen. It could be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery. At the back, it may carry a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, alongside a 2-megapixel multispectral sensor.

Oppo Find N5

Oppo Find N5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2.2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
Further reading: Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find N6 Design, Oppo Find N6 Features, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Oppo Find N6 Leak Indicates It Could Sport a Crease-Free Foldable Screen
