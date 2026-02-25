Realme C83 5G will be launched in India in the first week of next month, the Chinese smartphone maker revealed on Wednesday. This comes shortly after the pricing in India of the Realme C83 5G surfaced online, along with its RAM and storage configurations. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the launch of the smartphone is now live on an e-commerce platform, confirming its availability via the online retail channel, battery capacity, design, and display. The phone is teased to be offered in two colour options. It will also support reverse wired charging.

Realme C83 5G Will Launch in India on March 7

According to the listing on the Realme India website, the new Realme C83 5G will be launched in the country on March 7 at 12 pm local time. Separately, a dedicated microsite for the handset has been made live, revealing the key specifications, features, design, and colour options of the Realme C83 5G. The phone is confirmed to go on sale in the country via the Realme India online store and Flipkart. It will be offered in Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green colourways.

The Realme C83 5G is teased to carry a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a rectangular camera island. The Realme branding appears in the bottom-left corner of the back panel. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while it might feature a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port on the bottom. It is shown to feature a flat frame and a flat rear panel, too.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C83 5G will be equipped with a 7,000mAh Titan Battery. The company claims that the battery will provide up to 27.7 hours of video playback, about 6.65 days of music playback, about 2.43 days of calling, up to 37 days of standby time, and 15.6 hours of gaming on a single charge. Moreover, the tech firm says that the phone's Titan Battery will remain “healthy” for up to six years.

The Realme C83 5G will also feature bypass charging and reverse wired charging support. The upcoming Realme handset will also ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and MIL-STD 810H shock resistance certification. The display of the phone will deliver up to 144Hz of refresh rate.

According to a report, the Realme C83 5G price in India will start at Rs. 13,499 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the higher-end 4GB + 128GB configuration could be priced at Rs. 14,499. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line option, offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, will reportedly cost Rs. 17,499.

