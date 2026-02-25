Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 were released last year with triple rear camera setups, Snapdragon chipsets, and 7,000mAh batteries. Now, rumours about the next-generation Realme GT 9 series have started circulating online. A recent leak suggests that the upcoming lineup will have 200-megapixel rear cameras. This would be a notable upgrade over the existing models. Like the Realme GT 8 series, the Realme GT 9 series could also include the vanilla Realme GT 9 and Realme GT 9 Pro models.

Realme GT 9 Series Specifications (Anticipated)

Chinese tipster Smart Pikachu claims that the Realme GT 9 series will come with dual 200-megapixel rear camera sensors. In a Weibo post, the tipster said that “the current plan leans towards a double 200 million target, with a stronger emphasis on co-branded films”, hinting that both models could offer rear camera upgrades over the existing models.

Photo Credit: Weibo

This suggests that the Realme GT 9 will have a single 200-megapixel sensor, and the Realme GT 8 Pro could feature dual 200-megapixel sensors.

For reference, the existing Realme GT 8 does not include a 200-megapixel sensor; instead, it features a 50-megapixel primary camera with 24mm focal length, accompanied by a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme GT 8 Pro, in contrast, boasts a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 120x digital zoom. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel Ricoh GR anti-glare main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The dual 200-megapixel rear camera units are likely to become a trend in the Android smartphone segment later this year. The Oppo Find X9s is rumoured to carry a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 main rear camera and a 200-megapixel HP5 periscope sensor. The Oppo Find X10 Pro, Vivo X300 Ultra and Xiaomi 18 Pro are also said to feature two 200-megapixel rear cameras.

The Realme GT 8 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and supports 120W wired charging. The Realme GT 8 has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood and supports 100W fast charging. Both phones feature a 7,000mAh battery and has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water protection.