Cabin Fever Reboot Now On Lionsgate Play: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, and Reviews

A look at the 2016 horror remake Cabin Fever Reboot, its storyline, cast, and how it fared with critics.

Updated: 24 February 2025 16:34 IST
Cabin Fever Reboot Now On Lionsgate Play: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, and Reviews

Photo Credit: YouTube/Jules Gehrken

Cabin Fever Reboot revisits the 2002 horror classic with a new cast

  • Cabin Fever Reboot revisits the 2002 horror classic with a new cast
  • The film follows five friends facing a deadly flesh-eating virus
  • Critics widely panned the remake, citing lack of originality
A remake of the 2002 horror film, Cabin Fever Reboot was directed by Travis Zariwny and written by Eli Roth and Randy Pearlstein. Released on February 12, 2016, by IFC Midnight, the film follows a group of friends who fall victim to a flesh-eating virus in an isolated cabin. The film, serving as the fourth and final installment in the Cabin Fever franchise, features Samuel Davis, Gage Golightly, Matthew Daddario, Nadine Crocker and Dustin Ingram in key roles.

When and Where to Watch Cabin Fever Reboot

The horror film was released in select theatres and through video-on-demand services on February 12, 2016. It is now available for streaming on LionsGate Play for Indian viewers.

Official Trailer and Plot of Cabin Fever Reboot

The trailer of Cabin Fever Reboot showcased familiar elements from the original film, including the remote cabin setting, the rapid spread of infection, and the group's descent into paranoia and chaos. The plot revolves around five friends—Paul, Karen, Bert, Jeff, and Marcy—who embark on a vacation in a secluded cabin. Their trip takes a horrific turn when they encounter a local hermit infected with a deadly flesh-eating virus. As the disease spreads among them, paranoia sets in, leading to desperate attempts at survival. The film closely follows the storyline of its predecessor, with minimal alterations to the script or execution.

Cast and Crew of Cabin Fever Reboot

The film stars Samuel Davis, Gage Golightly, Matthew Daddario, Nadine Crocker and Dustin Ingram. Other cast members include Randy Schulman, Derrick R. Means, and Louise Linton. Travis Zariwny directed the film, while Eli Roth and Randy Pearlstein served as writers. Roth, who was also the director of the original Cabin Fever, was involved as an executive producer in the remake.

Reception of Cabin Fever Reboot

The film received overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics and audiences. Reports suggest that it was criticised for its lack of originality, with many reviewers noting that it followed the original film's storyline without offering any fresh perspective. The IMDb rating stands at 3.7/10, reflecting its poor reception among viewers.

Further reading: Cabin Fever Reboot, horror movies, movie remakes, Cabin Fever franchise, film reviews, 2016 movies

Further reading: Cabin Fever Reboot, horror movies, movie remakes, Cabin Fever franchise, film reviews, 2016 movies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Cabin Fever Reboot Now On Lionsgate Play: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, and Reviews
