Bottle Radha OTT Release Date: Guru Somasundaram’s Film Streams on Aha Tamil

Aha Tamil has announced the OTT release date for the Tamil film Bottle Radha, which delves into the struggles of addiction and recovery. The film, directed by Dhinakaran Sivalingam, features Guru Somasundaram in the lead role as a plumber battling severe alcoholism. Having completed its theatrical run in January, Bottle Radha is now set to stream on Aha Tamil and OTTplay Premium from February 21. Backed by Neelam Productions, the drama has been well received for its raw storytelling and performances.

When and Where to Watch Bottle Radha

Streaming rights for Bottle Radha have been secured by Aha Tamil, ensuring that audiences can watch the film from February 21 onwards. The movie, which opened to positive reception during its theatrical release, will now be available for a wider audience through digital platforms.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bottle Radha

The film follows the journey of Radha, a plumber portrayed by Guru Somasundaram, whose life spirals out of control due to his addiction to alcohol. As a last resort, he is sent to a rehabilitation centre where he confronts his inner demons. The story explores themes of redemption, self-discovery, and the struggles of overcoming addiction. The trailer offers a glimpse into the emotional depth of the film, showcasing intense performances and an engaging narrative.

Cast and Crew of Bottle Radha

Bottle Radha features an ensemble cast, including Sanchana Natrajan, John Vijay, Maaran, and Antony in pivotal roles. The film marks the directorial debut of Dhinakaran Sivalingam, with cinematography handled by Roopesh Shaji and editing by E Sangathamizhan. Music has been composed by Sean Roldan, adding depth to the film's emotional moments. Bottle Radha has been produced by TN Arunbalaji and Pa. Ranjith under the banner of Neelam Productions.