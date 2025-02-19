Technology News
The Wild Robot Now Streaming in India on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

The Wild Robot is now available for streaming on JioHotstar after a successful theatrical release.

Updated: 19 February 2025 16:27 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

The Wild Robot is now streaming on JioHotstar in India

Highlights
  • The Wild Robot is now streaming on JioHotstar in India
  • The animated film features Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal & more
  • It grossed $329M globally & has a sequel in development
The animated film The Wild Robot, produced by DreamWorks Animation and released under Universal Pictures, is now available for streaming in India. Following its successful theatrical run, the film has been made accessible on JioHotstar. Previously, it was available for rental on platforms like Prime Video and ZEE5. The movie, which is an adaptation of Peter Brown's 2016 novel, features an ensemble cast. Here's everything you need to know about The Wild Robot streaming details, cast and crew, and more. 

When and Where to Watch The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot is available for streaming on the newly-revamped OTT platform, JioHotstar starting February 18, 2025. It is available in English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Wild Robot

The film follows ROZZUM unit 7134, or Roz (voiced by Lupita Nyong'o), a robot who ends up on a deserted island after a shipwreck. She must learn to adapt to her new environment, build relationships with the wildlife, and eventually becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned goose named Brightbill (voiced by Kit Connor). The story revolves around Roz's journey from being a mere machine to forming emotional connections and a sense of belonging in the wilderness.

Cast and Crew of The Wild Robot

The voice cast of The Wild Robot features several notable names. Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o voices Roz, while Pedro Pascal lends his voice to Fink, a fox who plays a significant role in Roz's survival. Kit Connor voices Brightbill, the young gosling who is raised by Roz. The supporting cast includes Bill Nighy, Mark Hamill, Stephanie Hsu, Catherine O'Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames. Chris Sanders, known for directing How to Train Your Dragon and Lilo & Stitch, has helmed this project.

Reception of The Wild Robot

According to reports, The Wild Robot performed exceptionally well at the global box office, earning $329 million against a production budget of $78 million. The film ranked as the sixth highest-grossing animated movie of 2024. It also garnered critical acclaim, sweeping nine Annie Awards and receiving nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, and the 78th BAFTA Awards. Viewers and critics alike praised the film's emotional depth, animation quality, and voice performances.

Comments

