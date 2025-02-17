Ishq Interrupted Now Streaming on JioHotstar Sparks: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar
A new dating show with a unique concept, Ishq Interrupted, has been released, featuring strangers on dates that are disrupted by unpredictable challenges. The show is hosted by comedian Kulshreshth Soni, known as Kullu, and offers an unusual twist on dating reality shows. A teaser of the series, which includes a cameo by comedian Tanmay Bhat, has already generated interest among audiences.
Ishq Interrupted is currently streaming on JioHotstar Sparks. The platform has released all episodes, allowing viewers to binge-watch the series. As per industry sources, the series aims to provide fresh content for audiences looking for lighthearted entertainment with a comedic edge.
The trailer for Ishq Interrupted showcases participants going on blind dates that are suddenly interrupted by bizarre and often hilarious tasks. The format ensures that each episode offers unexpected and entertaining moments. The show highlights real-time reactions, making it different from traditional dating shows. The inclusion of comedians and entertainers adds to the charm, making it appealing for viewers who enjoy reality-based humour.
The show is hosted by Kulshreshth Soni (Kullu), who brings his comedic style to the format. Additionally, Tanmay Bhat makes a guest appearance in the teaser. The show features multiple participants from different backgrounds, ensuring diverse interactions and spontaneous reactions. The production is backed by a team that specialises in reality content, aiming to keep the episodes engaging and unpredictable.
Ishq Interrupted has received positive initial reactions from viewers. Audiences have appreciated the show's unconventional format and humorous approach to dating.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement