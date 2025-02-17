Ishq Interrupted Now Streaming on JioHotstar Sparks: Everything You Need to Know

A new dating show with a unique concept, Ishq Interrupted, has been released, featuring strangers on dates that are disrupted by unpredictable challenges. The show is hosted by comedian Kulshreshth Soni, known as Kullu, and offers an unusual twist on dating reality shows. A teaser of the series, which includes a cameo by comedian Tanmay Bhat, has already generated interest among audiences.

When and Where to Watch Ishq Interrupted

Ishq Interrupted is currently streaming on JioHotstar Sparks. The platform has released all episodes, allowing viewers to binge-watch the series. As per industry sources, the series aims to provide fresh content for audiences looking for lighthearted entertainment with a comedic edge.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ishq Interrupted

The trailer for Ishq Interrupted showcases participants going on blind dates that are suddenly interrupted by bizarre and often hilarious tasks. The format ensures that each episode offers unexpected and entertaining moments. The show highlights real-time reactions, making it different from traditional dating shows. The inclusion of comedians and entertainers adds to the charm, making it appealing for viewers who enjoy reality-based humour.

Cast and Crew of Ishq Interrupted

The show is hosted by Kulshreshth Soni (Kullu), who brings his comedic style to the format. Additionally, Tanmay Bhat makes a guest appearance in the teaser. The show features multiple participants from different backgrounds, ensuring diverse interactions and spontaneous reactions. The production is backed by a team that specialises in reality content, aiming to keep the episodes engaging and unpredictable.

Reception of Ishq Interrupted

Ishq Interrupted has received positive initial reactions from viewers. Audiences have appreciated the show's unconventional format and humorous approach to dating.