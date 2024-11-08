Technology News
English Edition

Paithani OTT Release Date: ZEE5’s New Show Exploring Love, Legacy and Family Strength Premieres Soon

ZEE5's 'Paithani,' directed by Gajendra Ahire, journeys through family, love and cultural legacy. Stars Mrinal Kulkarni and Eisha Singh.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 November 2024 20:59 IST
Paithani OTT Release Date: ZEE5’s New Show Exploring Love, Legacy and Family Strength Premieres Soon

Photo Credit: ZEE5

ZEE5’s new series ‘Paithani’ offers a moving look at love, family and the power of heritage

Highlights
  • Paithani’s story captures the timeless bond of mother-daughter love
  • Series directed by National Award-winner Gajendra Ahire
  • Stars Mrinal Kulkarni, Eisha Singh as mother-daughter duo
Advertisement

Paithani, has been scheduled for release on the OTT platform. The series presents a journey through themes of love, family and legacy. This series, crafted by acclaimed filmmaker Gajendra Ahire, brings focus to the complex bond between a mother and daughter, depicted by actors Mrinal Kulkarni and Eisha Singh. The story is set to engage viewers deeply, as it touches on both personal challenges and traditional values. 

When and Where to Watch Paithani

It has been confirmed from multiple sources that Paithani will debut on ZEE5 on November 15, 2024. The series will be exclusively available on the ZEE5 streaming platform. Moreover, the series will reach a global audience, further expanding ZEE5's selection of high-quality Indian entertainment content.

Official Trailer and Plot of Paithani

The trailer of Paithani has showcased a heartfelt mother-daughter relationship framed within family expectations and traditional values. In the glimpses posted online by various platforms, the main characters, Meera and her daughter Naina, are shown facing personal losses while holding onto their shared heritage. The storyline, directed by Gajendra Ahire, explores how Meera imparts wisdom and values to Naina as they encounter trials testing their bond. Paithani promises to deliver a story of legacy and familial strength.

Cast and Crew of Paithani

Mrinal Kulkarni stars as Meera, a role she brings depth to through her celebrated career in Marathi and Hindi cinema, while Eisha Singh plays Naina, her daughter, known for versatile roles on television. The series, directed by Gajendra Ahire—a National Award-winning filmmaker—carries his distinctive storytelling approach. Together with the performances by Mrinal Kulkarni and Eisha Singh, Paithani is expected to offer a view of family dynamics.

Reception of Paithani

Paithani has attracted considerable attention following the release of its trailer. Anticipation has risen among viewers, particularly those interested in narratives exploring cultural heritage and family values.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ZEE5, Paithani, Mrinal Kulkarni, eisha singh, Family Drama, Marathi Series, Indian heritage, Gajendra Ahire
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
North Korea’s BlueNoroff Group Reportedly Targeting Crypto Community Members on MacOS
Microsoft Outlook Updated With Personalised, AI-Powered Dynamic Themes

Related Stories

Paithani OTT Release Date: ZEE5’s New Show Exploring Love, Legacy and Family Strength Premieres Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in Q3 2024
  3. Lucky Bhaskar OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  4. New Photo Sparks Concerns Over NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams' Health
  5. Huawei MatePad 11.5 With 2.2K LCD Screen, 7,700mAh Battery Launched
  6. Here's Why PS5 Pro is Not Available in India Right Now
  7. Qualcomm, Arm Climb After Earnings Signal Smartphone Rebound
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's X-59 Supersonic Jet Completes Initial Engine Tests, First Flight Approaching
  2. Fossils of Dinosaur With Armoured Plate and Bony Spikes Found, Could Withstand Impacts From Car Crash
  3. Samsung Spotted Working on AR Headset With Head-Mounted Display in Patent Document
  4. Prime Video Reveals Teaser and Release Date for My Fault: London
  5. Meteoroid Trails Could Help Detect Potentially Hazardous Comets Years in Advance
  6. Paithani OTT Release Date: ZEE5’s New Show Exploring Love, Legacy and Family Strength Premieres Soon
  7. Tatsuki Fujimoto's Anime Adaptation Look Back Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Microsoft Outlook Updated With Personalised, AI-Powered Dynamic Themes
  9. Competition Commission of India Finds Zomato, Swiggy Breached Antitrust Laws, Documents Show
  10. Russia Successfully Launches 53 Satellites into Target Orbit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »