The most anticipated release this week is Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu's Citadel: Honey Bunny – the Indian leg of the international spy universe franchise. The high-octane drama gives plenty of action sequences, thrill and chases.
The next big release is Anupam Kher's inspiring drama Vijay 69 on Netflix, which deals with the often-overlooked challenges of the elderly. We see Kher preparing for a challenging triathlon here.
Amongst the post-theatrical releases, Kareena Kapoor Khan's critically acclaimed thriller The Buckingham Murders and Jr. NTR's action flick Devara Part 1 are the main headliners. Both films are now available to stream on Netflix.
While the international front is quiet this week, early Christmas vibes come with Christina Milian's rom-com Meet Me Next Christmas, where she rushes through the town to meet a dashing guy whom she met earlier at an airport lounge in a concert.
Here's more about our top OTT picks for the week. While binge-watching these, don't forget to check our comprehensive list of all other releases of the week compiled towards the end of this story. From Polish thrillers to intriguing documentaries, we have hand-picked them all for your niche cine-buds.
Release Date: November 7
Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Samantha, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar
Stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) and struggling actress Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) navigate high-stakes action in this spy thriller. Honey is a struggling actress who agrees to a dangerous job offered by her stuntman friend Bunny after a severe financial strain, unaware of what she is getting herself into. Thus begins a risky game of life, death, betrayal, secrets, action, and unexpected romance.
Years later, the estranged couple must reunite to save their daughter. The show is a thrilling prequel to the international Citadel series and the third instalment in the franchise overall. The story runs parallel over two timelines: 1992 and 2000. Dhawan and Prabhu play the parents of Priyanka Chopra, a character from the series.
Release Date: November 8
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
Where to Watch: Netflix
Cast: N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Mandava Sai Kumar, Tarak Ponnappa
Devara is an action drama set in a coastal region in Southern India. The storyline revolves around Jr. NTR's character, who decides to carry forward his father's ambitious plans to end smuggling in the region in secrecy, creating an illusion that his father is still alive. The film analyses the coastal communities and the beliefs, fears, and psyche that exist there. Devara Part 1 was particularly applauded for its impressive cinematography and will likely have a sequel in the summer of 2024.
Release Date: November 8
Genre: Drama, Heart-Felt
Where to Watch: Netflix
Cast: Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, Mihir Ahuja, Ekavali Khanna
Anupam Kher plays a former swimming coach in this heartfelt dramedy who isn't ready to give up on his life just yet. The 69-year-old man decides to add meaning to his life by preparing for a challenging triathlon, much against the will of his family and friends. The film offers a touching yet humorous portrayal of the societal prejudices against the aged and the challenges that the elderly face. Vijay 69 can be streamed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Portuguese, Polish, and Spanish.
Release Date: November 8
Genre: Mystery, Thriller
Where to Watch: Netflix
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Keith Allen, Chris Wilson, Ash Tandon, Haqi Ali, Adwoa Akoto, Ranveer Brar
Kareena Kapoor Khan here plays a grieving detective who moves to the beautiful town of Buckinghamshire after losing her child. Her trauma comes back knocking at her door when she is assigned the case of a missing 10-year-old. As the investigation unfolds, her character is exposed to shocking secrets of the community, as well as forced to face the demons of her past. Initially shot in English, the film is only available on the platform in dubbed languages, including Hindi. The original audio version of the thriller is expected to be released soon.
Release Date: November 6
Genre: Drama, Romance
Where to Watch: Netflix
Cast: Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee
Layla wants only one thing for Christmas: to be able to reconnect with her dashing love interest, James (Kofi Siriboe). The only way to do so is to arrange the sold-out Christmas concert ticket of the pop group Pentatonix. Through the 106 minutes, we see her rushing through the town, trying to make her fairytale come alive. The slice-of-heart also features a dazzling performance by the band and is an entertaining rom-com that offers the early festive spirit.
From K-dramas and Thai horrors to adventure documentaries, here's everything new from the entertainment world this week. As you binge the one that suits your niche interest, don't forget to check our entertainment hub for all the latest updates and upcoming releases lined up to entertain you.
|Movie/Series
|Streaming Platform
|Language
|Genre
|OTT Release Date
|Endurance
|Disney+Hotstar
|English
|Adventure, Documentary
|3-Nov-2024
|Love Village Season 2
|Netflix
|Japanese
|Reality, Romance
|5-Nov-2024
|Gangnam B-Side
|Disney+Hotstar
|Korean
|Crime, Thriller
|6-Nov-2024
|Pedro Páramo
|Netflix
|English
|Mystery, Horror
|6-Nov-2024
|Born for the Spotlight
|Netflix
|Mandarin
|Drama
|7-Nov-2024
|Outer Banks: Season 4 Part 2
|Netflix
|English
|Crime, Mystery
|7-Nov-2024
|Khwaabon Ka Jhamela
|JioCinema
|Hindi
|Drama, Romance
|8-Nov-2024
|Every Minute Counts
|Prime Video
|Spanish
|Drama
|8-Nov-2024
|The Cage
|Netflix
|French
|Action, Drama
|8-Nov-2024
|Investigation Alien
|Netflix
|English
|Documentary
|8-Nov-2024
|Bank Under Siege
|Netflix
|Spanish
|Thriller, Crime
|8-Nov-2024
|Umjolo: The Gone Girl
|Netflix
|Zulu
|Romance, Comedy
|8-Nov-2024
|Mr. Plankton
|Netflix
|Korean
|Romance, Comedy
|8-Nov-2024
|Vettaiyan
|Prime Video
|Tamil
|Action, Crime
|8-Nov-2024
|Arm
|Hotstar
|Malayalam
|Action, Adventure
|8-Nov-2024
|It Ends With Us
|Netflix
|English
|Drama
|9-Nov-2024
|Arcane Season 2
|Netflix
|English
|Action, Fantasy, Animation
|9-Nov-2024
|My Boo
|Netflix
|Thai
|Horror, Comedy, Romance
|10-Nov-2024
