OTT Releases This Week: Vijay 69, Devara, Citadel: Honey Bunny and More 

Blake Lively’s It Ends with Us, which was only available to rent until now, is making its OTT debut on Netflix on November 9

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2024 14:02 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Vijay 69, Devara, Citadel: Honey Bunny and More 

Photo Credit: Netflix

Samantha Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are playing parents of Priyanka Chopra's character from original Citadel

Highlights
  • Do Patti is trending in Netflix's Top 10 Films in 31 countries
  • Rajinikanth’s action film Vettaiyan is coming on Prime Video this week 
  • Prateik Babbar’s Khwaabon Ka Jhamela will be streaming on JioCinema
The most anticipated release this week is Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu's Citadel: Honey Bunny – the Indian leg of the international spy universe franchise. The high-octane drama gives plenty of action sequences, thrill and chases.

The next big release is Anupam Kher's inspiring drama Vijay 69 on Netflix, which deals with the often-overlooked challenges of the elderly. We see Kher preparing for a challenging triathlon here.

Amongst the post-theatrical releases, Kareena Kapoor Khan's critically acclaimed thriller The Buckingham Murders and Jr. NTR's action flick Devara Part 1 are the main headliners. Both films are now available to stream on Netflix.

While the international front is quiet this week, early Christmas vibes come with Christina Milian's rom-com Meet Me Next Christmas, where she rushes through the town to meet a dashing guy whom she met earlier at an airport lounge in a concert.

Top OTT Releases This Week (October 28 – November 3)

Here's more about our top OTT picks for the week. While binge-watching these, don't forget to check our comprehensive list of all other releases of the week compiled towards the end of this story. From Polish thrillers to intriguing documentaries, we have hand-picked them all for your niche cine-buds.

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Release Date: November 7

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Samantha, Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar

Stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) and struggling actress Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) navigate high-stakes action in this spy thriller. Honey is a struggling actress who agrees to a dangerous job offered by her stuntman friend Bunny after a severe financial strain, unaware of what she is getting herself into. Thus begins a risky game of life, death, betrayal, secrets, action, and unexpected romance.

Years later, the estranged couple must reunite to save their daughter. The show is a thrilling prequel to the international Citadel series and the third instalment in the franchise overall. The story runs parallel over two timelines: 1992 and 2000. Dhawan and Prabhu play the parents of Priyanka Chopra, a character from the series.

Devara Part 1

Release Date: November 8

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Mandava Sai Kumar, Tarak Ponnappa

Devara is an action drama set in a coastal region in Southern India. The storyline revolves around Jr. NTR's character, who decides to carry forward his father's ambitious plans to end smuggling in the region in secrecy, creating an illusion that his father is still alive. The film analyses the coastal communities and the beliefs, fears, and psyche that exist there. Devara Part 1 was particularly applauded for its impressive cinematography and will likely have a sequel in the summer of 2024.

Vijay 69

Release Date: November 8

Genre: Drama, Heart-Felt

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, Mihir Ahuja, Ekavali Khanna

Anupam Kher plays a former swimming coach in this heartfelt dramedy who isn't ready to give up on his life just yet. The 69-year-old man decides to add meaning to his life by preparing for a challenging triathlon, much against the will of his family and friends. The film offers a touching yet humorous portrayal of the societal prejudices against the aged and the challenges that the elderly face. Vijay 69 can be streamed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Portuguese, Polish, and Spanish.

The Buckingham Murders

Release Date: November 8

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Keith Allen, Chris Wilson, Ash Tandon, Haqi Ali, Adwoa Akoto, Ranveer Brar

Kareena Kapoor Khan here plays a grieving detective who moves to the beautiful town of Buckinghamshire after losing her child. Her trauma comes back knocking at her door when she is assigned the case of a missing 10-year-old. As the investigation unfolds, her character is exposed to shocking secrets of the community, as well as forced to face the demons of her past. Initially shot in English, the film is only available on the platform in dubbed languages, including Hindi. The original audio version of the thriller is expected to be released soon.

Meet Me Next Christmas

Release Date: November 6

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: Netflix

Cast: Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee

Layla wants only one thing for Christmas: to be able to reconnect with her dashing love interest, James (Kofi Siriboe). The only way to do so is to arrange the sold-out Christmas concert ticket of the pop group Pentatonix. Through the 106 minutes, we see her rushing through the town, trying to make her fairytale come alive. The slice-of-heart also features a dazzling performance by the band and is an entertaining rom-com that offers the early festive spirit.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

From K-dramas and Thai horrors to adventure documentaries, here's everything new from the entertainment world this week. As you binge the one that suits your niche interest, don't forget to check our entertainment hub for all the latest updates and upcoming releases lined up to entertain you.

Movie/Series Streaming Platform Language Genre OTT Release Date
Endurance Disney+Hotstar English Adventure, Documentary 3-Nov-2024
Love Village Season 2 Netflix Japanese Reality, Romance 5-Nov-2024
Gangnam B-Side Disney+Hotstar Korean Crime, Thriller 6-Nov-2024
Pedro Páramo Netflix English Mystery, Horror 6-Nov-2024
Born for the Spotlight Netflix Mandarin Drama 7-Nov-2024
Outer Banks: Season 4  Part 2 Netflix English Crime, Mystery 7-Nov-2024
Khwaabon Ka Jhamela JioCinema Hindi Drama, Romance 8-Nov-2024
Every Minute Counts Prime Video Spanish Drama 8-Nov-2024
The Cage Netflix French Action, Drama 8-Nov-2024
Investigation Alien Netflix English Documentary 8-Nov-2024
Bank Under Siege Netflix Spanish Thriller, Crime 8-Nov-2024
Umjolo: The Gone Girl Netflix Zulu Romance, Comedy 8-Nov-2024
Mr. Plankton Netflix Korean Romance, Comedy 8-Nov-2024
Vettaiyan Prime Video Tamil Action, Crime 8-Nov-2024
Arm Hotstar Malayalam Action, Adventure 8-Nov-2024
It Ends With Us Netflix English Drama 9-Nov-2024
Arcane Season 2 Netflix English Action, Fantasy, Animation 9-Nov-2024
My Boo Netflix Thai Horror, Comedy, Romance 10-Nov-2024
Arcane Season 2

Arcane Season 2

  • Release Date 9 November 2024
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Hailee Steinfeld, Katie Leung, Ella Purnell, Brett Tucker
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi Mishra
Vaibhavi writes about entertainment for Gadgets360. Over the years, she has covered many beats including travel, culture, science, lifestyle, cinema, fashion, technology, and food. When not panicking about work deadlines, Vaibhavi can be found looking for new places to explore, cuisines to try, and poems to read. Vaibhavi is available as @MisVaibhavi on Twitter and on email at vaibhavim@ndtv.com. More
OTT Releases This Week: Vijay 69, Devara, Citadel: Honey Bunny and More 
