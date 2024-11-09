Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 11 With Tensor G6 Chip to Offer Improved Thermal Performance to Reduce Returns: Report

Google Pixel 11 With Tensor G6 Chip to Offer Improved Thermal Performance to Reduce Returns: Report

Google is reportedly targeting a price of $65 (roughly Rs. 5,500) for the Tensor G6 chip on the purported Pixel 11 series.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 November 2024 14:00 IST
Google Pixel 11 With Tensor G6 Chip to Offer Improved Thermal Performance to Reduce Returns: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 11 series could offer big improvements for thermal and battery efficiency

Highlights
  • Google is reportedly focused improved heat management on the Tensor G6
  • The Tensor G6 is expected to power the Pixel 11 series in 2026
  • Google is also said to be aware of Pixel owners' battery complaints
Advertisement

Google Pixel phones are equipped with Tensor chips that are designed to offer advanced AI capabilities and a tight integration with the company's exclusive software features, but the company's processors are also known to face thermal and efficiency issues, especially when compared with offerings from Qualcomm. According to a report, the company will focus on developing the Tensor G6 — the chip expected to power the Pixel 11 series — to solve issues related to efficiency and overheating.

Tensor G6 Chip for Pixel 11 Series to Focus on Solving Heating, Efficiency Challenges

An Android Authority report that cites documents from Google's GChips division reveals that the company is aware of issues that affect its existing Pixel smartphone models. Thermal issues are the "#1 reason for Pixel returns" while "thermal comfort limits are too high" according to a presentation slide seen by the publication. The firm is reportedly looking to improve thermals in order to improve customer satisfaction and reduce returns of the handsets.

Another area that Google is reportedly improving the Tensor G6 is related to battery life. This is another common complaint among Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users, according to the presentation, which states that users "expect 36 hours of battery life". This suggests that power usage and efficiency will be two areas where the Pixel 11 series could offer an improvement over its predecessors.

Google Charts New Financial Targets for Tensor Chips

The company is targeting a price of $65 (roughly Rs. 5,500) per Tensor G6 chip, which is lower than the purported cost of $150 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for a comparable chipset from Qualcomm, according to the report. There's no mention of the cost of previous Tensor chips, so we don't really have an idea of how much Google plans to save by producing its chips for the Pixel 11 series with the new financial target. 

According to previous reports, Google will start producing its Tensor G5 chips — expected to power the successor to the Pixel 9 series — with Taiwan's TSMC. The next generation of Tensor chips are not expected to offer a big leap in performance compared to existing models, but they are said to deliver improvements to battery life and efficiency, and the Pixel 11 series with a Tensor G6 chip could bring even more improvements in 2026.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 11, Tensor G6, Google Pixel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Hint at Tweaked Design and Four Colour Options

Related Stories

Google Pixel 11 With Tensor G6 Chip to Offer Improved Thermal Performance to Reduce Returns: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders
  2. Reliance Lobbies for Satellite Spectrum Auction in New Clash With Starlink
  3. Citadel: Honey Bunny, Vijay 69 and More: OTT Releases This WeekÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 11 With Tensor G6 Chip to Offer Improved Thermal Performance to Reduce Returns: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Hint at Tweaked Design and Four Colour Options
  3. Ola Electric's Q2 Loss Narrows, Says Most Service Issues 'Minor'
  4. Reliance Lobbies for Satellite Spectrum Auction in New Clash With Starlink
  5. NASA's X-59 Supersonic Jet Completes Initial Engine Tests, First Flight Approaching
  6. Fossils of Dinosaur With Armoured Plate and Bony Spikes Found, Could Withstand Impacts From Car Crash
  7. Samsung Spotted Working on AR Headset With Head-Mounted Display in Patent Document
  8. Prime Video Reveals Teaser and Release Date for My Fault: London
  9. Meteoroid Trails Could Help Detect Potentially Hazardous Comets Years in Advance
  10. Paithani OTT Release Date: ZEE5’s New Show Exploring Love, Legacy and Family Strength Premieres Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »