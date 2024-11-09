Google Pixel phones are equipped with Tensor chips that are designed to offer advanced AI capabilities and a tight integration with the company's exclusive software features, but the company's processors are also known to face thermal and efficiency issues, especially when compared with offerings from Qualcomm. According to a report, the company will focus on developing the Tensor G6 — the chip expected to power the Pixel 11 series — to solve issues related to efficiency and overheating.

Tensor G6 Chip for Pixel 11 Series to Focus on Solving Heating, Efficiency Challenges

An Android Authority report that cites documents from Google's GChips division reveals that the company is aware of issues that affect its existing Pixel smartphone models. Thermal issues are the "#1 reason for Pixel returns" while "thermal comfort limits are too high" according to a presentation slide seen by the publication. The firm is reportedly looking to improve thermals in order to improve customer satisfaction and reduce returns of the handsets.

Another area that Google is reportedly improving the Tensor G6 is related to battery life. This is another common complaint among Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users, according to the presentation, which states that users "expect 36 hours of battery life". This suggests that power usage and efficiency will be two areas where the Pixel 11 series could offer an improvement over its predecessors.

Google Charts New Financial Targets for Tensor Chips

The company is targeting a price of $65 (roughly Rs. 5,500) per Tensor G6 chip, which is lower than the purported cost of $150 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for a comparable chipset from Qualcomm, according to the report. There's no mention of the cost of previous Tensor chips, so we don't really have an idea of how much Google plans to save by producing its chips for the Pixel 11 series with the new financial target.

According to previous reports, Google will start producing its Tensor G5 chips — expected to power the successor to the Pixel 9 series — with Taiwan's TSMC. The next generation of Tensor chips are not expected to offer a big leap in performance compared to existing models, but they are said to deliver improvements to battery life and efficiency, and the Pixel 11 series with a Tensor G6 chip could bring even more improvements in 2026.