Picture This OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Simone Ashley Starrer Online?

Simone Ashley's new film Picture This is set for an exclusive Amazon Prime Video release on March 6, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 March 2025 16:58 IST
Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

Highlights
  • Picture This stars Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin
  • The romantic comedy premieres on Prime Video on March 6, 2025
  • Based on Five Blind Dates, the film follows a journey of love
A new romantic comedy starring Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Picture This, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 6, 2025. The film follows a struggling photographer in London who is told by a spiritual guru that she will meet the love of her life among her next five dates. As she navigates these encounters, an old flame re-enters her life, forcing her to reconsider what she truly wants. The movie is an adaptation of the 2024 Australian film Five Blind Dates.

When and Where to Watch Picture This

The film will be released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 6, 2025. It will be available for streaming to subscribers of the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Picture This

The trailer for Picture This introduces Pia, a photographer running a struggling studio in London with her best friend, Jay. As her sister's wedding approaches, Pia faces increasing pressure from her mother to find a partner. A chance meeting with a spiritual guru sets her on a journey of five blind dates, any of whom could be her destined match. The return of her ex, Charlie, adds another layer of complexity, leading to moments of humour and self-discovery.

Cast and Crew of Picture This

Simone Ashley plays the lead role of Pia, while Hero Fiennes Tiffin appears as her ex-boyfriend, Charlie. The ensemble cast includes Anoushka Chadha, Luke Fetherston, Sindhu Vee, Phil Dunster, Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray, Kulvinder Ghir and Asim Chaudhry. The film is directed by Prarthana Mohan and written by Nikita Lalwani. It is produced by Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg, with Josh Horsfield and Kari Hatfield serving as executive producers.

Comments

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.
