A surreal love story, Sweet Dreams, is set to captivate audiences on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, featuring Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar, delves into the mysterious connections formed through dreams. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, this unique narrative explores love's serendipity and the blurred lines between dreams and reality. The release is slated for January 24, 2025, inviting viewers to experience a tale unlike any other.

When and Where to Watch Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 24, 2025. The platform promises an enchanting escape into a world of dreams for its audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sweet Dreams

The film explores the connection between two strangers who find themselves intertwined in a dreamscape. The official trailer teases an engaging narrative that questions whether love is a matter of chance or destiny. The interplay between reality and dreams forms the crux of this romantic drama, creating a visual and emotional spectacle.

Cast and Crew of Sweet Dreams

Leading the cast are Mithila Palkar, known for her versatile roles, and Amol Parashar, celebrated for his compelling performances. Supporting the leads are Meiyang Chang and Sauraseni Maitra, who contribute to the film's dynamic ensemble. The lyrical music has been composed by Akashdeep Sengupta, Dev Arijit, Shubham Shirule, and Mukund Suryawanshi, setting the tone for this dreamy narrative. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, the film showcases his distinctive storytelling style, making Sweet Dreams a highly anticipated addition to Disney+ Hotstar's library.