Technology News
English Edition

Sweet Dreams Release Date: Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar Star in Surreal Love Story

Sweet Dreams, starring Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar, is set for release on Disney+ Hotstar

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2025 12:39 IST
Sweet Dreams Release Date: Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar Star in Surreal Love Story

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Sweet Dreams Release Date on Disney+ Hotstar

Highlights
  • Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar star in Sweet Dreams
  • Release date for Sweet Dreams confirmed: January 24, 2025
  • Plot of Sweet Dreams explores dreams and love connections
Advertisement

A surreal love story, Sweet Dreams, is set to captivate audiences on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, featuring Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar, delves into the mysterious connections formed through dreams. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, this unique narrative explores love's serendipity and the blurred lines between dreams and reality. The release is slated for January 24, 2025, inviting viewers to experience a tale unlike any other.

When and Where to Watch Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 24, 2025. The platform promises an enchanting escape into a world of dreams for its audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sweet Dreams

The film explores the connection between two strangers who find themselves intertwined in a dreamscape. The official trailer teases an engaging narrative that questions whether love is a matter of chance or destiny. The interplay between reality and dreams forms the crux of this romantic drama, creating a visual and emotional spectacle.

Cast and Crew of Sweet Dreams

Leading the cast are Mithila Palkar, known for her versatile roles, and Amol Parashar, celebrated for his compelling performances. Supporting the leads are Meiyang Chang and Sauraseni Maitra, who contribute to the film's dynamic ensemble. The lyrical music has been composed by Akashdeep Sengupta, Dev Arijit, Shubham Shirule, and Mukund Suryawanshi, setting the tone for this dreamy narrative. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, the film showcases his distinctive storytelling style, making Sweet Dreams a highly anticipated addition to Disney+ Hotstar's library.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sweet Dreams, Mithila Palkar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Griha Laxmi OTT Release Date: Watch Hina Khan's Gripping Drama on EPIC ON
Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra Reportedly Listed on Indonesia Telecom Site; Could Launch Soon
Sweet Dreams Release Date: Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar Star in Surreal Love Story
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Sale Brings Big Discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and Other Models
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Leak Suggest Hiked Prices Over Preceding S24 Lineup
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon
  4. Huawei Unveils Band 9 in India With AMOLED Screen and Swimming Mode
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Samsung's First Tri-Fold Phone Tipped to See Limited Production in 2025
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Will Bring an AI-Powered Platform, Leaked Email Suggests
  8. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Spied on Indonesian Regulator's Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixxel to Launch India’s First Private Satellite Network, Eyes $19 Billion Market
  2. US DFS, Bank of England Announce Transatlantic Regulatory Exchange to ‘Harmonise’ Digital Assets Regulations
  3. Hellboy: The Crooked Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Rifle Club OTT Release Date Announced: Where to Watch This Action Thriller Online?
  5. Sweet Dreams Release Date: Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar Star in Surreal Love Story
  6. Griha Laxmi OTT Release Date: Watch Hina Khan's Gripping Drama on EPIC ON
  7. Apple Fights $1.8 Billion App Store Lawsuit in First of UK Class Actions Against Tech Giants
  8. Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix
  9. Samsung Teases AI Capabilities in Bixby Virtual Assistant Ahead of Galaxy S25 Series Launch
  10. Nothing Phone 3 to Offer an AI-Powered Platform; Launch Slated for Q1 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »