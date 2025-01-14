Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra could be launched soon, as the handsets have reportedly appeared on a regulator's website. Although the Xiaomi sub-brand is yet to announce a specific launch timeline, they have been listed on the Indonesia Telecom certification site revealing their model numbers. The Poco F7 Pro is expected to debut as a rebranded Redmi K80. It is likely to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the Poco F7 Ultra is said to be a rebranded Redmi K80 Pro, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

MySmartPrice reports that the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are now listed on the Indonesia Telecom certification website, bearing the model numbers 24117RK2CG and 24122RKC7G, respectively. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication also reveal their alleged monikers. The 'G' suffix in the model number could refer to the global variant of the devices.

Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The specifications of the alleged Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra are not known yet, but the former is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K80. Therefore, it is expected to come with a 6.67-inch OLED 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a dual rear camera unit led by the 50-megapixel main sensor.

The Poco F7 Pro is likely to be offered with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It could pack a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.

On the other hand, the Poco F7 Ultra is said to be a rebranded Redmi K80 Pro. If that turns out to be true, we can expect the phone to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.67-inch OLED 2K display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 20-megapixel selfie shooter and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The Redmi K80 series has been available in the Chinese market since November last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000).

