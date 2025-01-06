Renowned actor Robert De Niro makes his OTT debut in Zero Day, a gripping political thriller set to stream on Netflix from February 20, 2025. The series will have limited episodes. It focuses on George Mullen, a retired U.S. president, tasked with leading an investigation into a catastrophic cyberattack that has left the nation in turmoil. With its intense storyline, star-studded cast and timely themes, Zero Day is shaping to be one of the most anticipated releases this year.

When and Where to Watch Zero Day

Zero Day will premiere on Netflix on February 20, 2025. The series comprises six episodes, making it an engaging yet concise watch. Viewers worldwide will be able to stream it with their Netflix subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Zero Day

The trailer of Zero Day showcases an intense narrative, spotlighting George Mullen, a retired U.S. president brought back to lead the investigation into a devastating cyberattack. Thousands of lives are lost and the country teeters on the edge of complete collapse. Alongside President Evelyn Mitchell, Mullen delves into a tangled web of conspiracies, uncovering hidden truths while grappling with the complexities of national security. The trailer promises a mix of political intrigue, moral dilemmas and high-stakes drama.

Cast and Crew of Zero Day

The series features an outstanding cast. Robert De Niro takes the lead as George Mullen, supported by Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen, Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson, Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen, Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell and Angela Bassett as President Evelyn Mitchell. Zero Day is helmed by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim and Michael S. Schmidt, with direction by Lesli Linka Glatter.

Reception of Zero Day

With its compelling trailer and star-studded cast, Zero Day has already generated significant buzz. Anticipation is high among critics and audiences alike, with expectations for strong performances and an engaging narrative.