Toronto International Film Festival Unveils Packed Lineup Despite Actors' Strike

Various independent feature films are expected to be showcased at the Toronto Film Festival, scheduled to run from September 7 to 17

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 25 July 2023 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/@TIFF_NET

Robert De Niro (left) in a still from Ezra

Highlights
  • The Toronto film fest is a key part of the fall festival lineup
  • Movies hoping to build early Oscars momentum hold lavish premieres
  • Films starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Seth Rogen are included

The Toronto International Film Festival, North America's largest, on Monday, unveiled an A-list lineup of world premieres amid the Hollywood strikes, including movies starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Seth Rogen. The festival, which has been a launchpad for numerous Oscar-winning movies, is moving ahead with plans for its September 7 to 17 event in the face of doubts over whether the big names will come to promote their work. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) is on strike in a battle with studios over pay and other work conditions, meaning that its members generally cannot promote films produced by studios and streamers involved in the dispute.

However, SAG-AFTRA negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told Hollywood news outlet Deadline that actors could benefit from some kind of 'interim agreement' to head to Toronto in support of independent features. On the list of world premieres slated for TIFF are several expected award contenders including 'Dumb Money', starring Rogen and Paul Dano, about the amateur investors who turned GameStop into a Wall Street phenomenon in 2021. De Niro stars in actor Tony Goldwyn's 'Ezra', about a man (Bobby Cannavale) who moves back in with his father (De Niro) after blowing up his career and marriage.

Other world premieres include Taika Waititi's sports comedy 'Next Goal Wins', French filmmaker Ladj Ly's drama 'Les Indesirables', Atom Egoyan's 'Seven Veils' starring Amanda Seyfried, and Michael Keaton's 'Knox Goes Away', starring Pacino. Also on tap is the international premiere of awards hopeful 'The Holdovers' from director Alexander Payne (Sideways) about a teacher (Paul Giamatti) tasked with supervising students at a boarding school who cannot go home for Christmas break.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement that the lineup showcased a "rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling." The Toronto film fest is a key part of the fall festival lineup, along with Venice and Telluride, at which movies hoping to build early Oscars momentum typically hold lavish premieres.

TIFF's annual People's Choice Award has become an increasingly accurate Oscars bellwether, predicting eventual best picture winners such as 'Nomadland', which took home the Academy Award in 2021, and 'Green Book'. The event only returned to full strength in 2022, after two years of online or hybrid events staged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dumb Money

Dumb Money

  • Release Date 20 October 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Paul Dano, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, America Ferrera, Anthony Ramos, Dane DeHaan, Clancy Brown, Vincent D'Onofrio, Nick Offerman, Myha'la Herrold, Rushi Kota, Talia Ryder, Marc Rebillet, Kate Burton, Deniz Akdeniz
  • Director
    Craig Gillespie
  • Producer
    Teddy Schwarzman, Aaron Ryder, Craig Gillespie
Next Goal Wins

Next Goal Wins

  • Release Date 17 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Sport
  • Cast
    Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, Will Arnett, Elisabeth Moss, Frankie Adams, Rhys Darby, Angus Sampson, Chris Alosio, Sisa Grey
  • Director
    Taika Waititi
  • Producer
    Jonathan Cavendish, Garrett Basch, Taika Waititi, Mike Brett, Steve Jamison
The Holdovers

The Holdovers

  • Language English
  • Cast
    Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, Tate Donovan, Carrie Preston, Gillian Vigman, Michael Provost, Brady Hepner
  • Director
    Alexander Payne
  • Producer
    David Hemingson, Mark Johnson, Bill Block
Further reading: Toronto Film Festival, Screen Actors Guild, SAG-AFTRA, Oscar, Hollywood, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, TIFF, Seth Rogen
