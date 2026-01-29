Technology News
English Edition

Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film Online?

Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam fantasy comedy drama film that is set to land on the digital screens soon. The film did an outstanding job at the box office.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 January 2026 16:26 IST
Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Sarvam Maya will begin streaming from January 30th, 2026, only on JioHotstar.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film
  • It has been written and directed by Akhil Sathyan
  • Streaming begins on Jan 30th, 2026, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam Comedy Fantasy film that finally has a release date. The film is a light-hearted drama that revolves around an atheist musician, a part-time priest, whose encounter with a ghost turns his life upside down. However, as their unusual friendship grows, the ghost helps him navigate his life, and together they confront their past and reach emotional closure. The sequences of the film are funny and dramatic, accompanied by stellar performances by the starcast.

When and Where to Watch Sarvam Maya

The film will begin streaming from January 30, 2026, only on JioHotstar. The viewer will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sarvam Maya

Set in the backdrop of Kerala, this film follows Prabhendu (Played by Nivin Pauly), an atheist and a struggling guitarist, who is born to a family of priests. Right after the rejection of his European Visa, he returns his home and began to assist his cousin as a priest. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters a young, female ghost, named Delulu (Riya Shibhu), while performing an exorcism. The film then explores their connection as Delulu helps Prabhendu solve his issues with his estranged father, and guides him towards self-discovery, whereas Prabhendu uncovers Delulu's hidden past, to let her find emotional closure. The sequences are worth watching and come in a blend of comedy, humor, and family drama.

Cast and Crew of Sarvam Maya

The film stars Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibhu in the lead roles, supported by Aju Varghese, Priya Prakash Varrier, Vineeth, and more. Justin Prabhakaran has delivered the music composition, while Sharan Velayudhan Nair is the cinematographer.

Reception of Sarvam Maya

The film was theatrically released on December 25th, 2025, where it did a remarkable job at the box office. The film's IMDb rating is 8.0/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sarvam Maya, Malayalam film, fantasy comedy drama, jiohotsar, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ab Hoga Hisaab OTT Release Revealed: When and Where to Watch Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, and Mouni Roy Starrer Online?
Google Might Soon Remind You to Take Breaks While Talking to Gemini: Report
Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200T Review
  2. CERN Experiments Confirm Early Universe Behaved Like a Near-Perfect Fluid
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro First Impressions
  4. Adobe Express Premium Is Now Free for One Year for All Airtel Users
  5. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Onli
  6. Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. iQOO 15 Ultra Lands on Geekbench Ahead of Launch on February 4
  8. NASA's TESS Captures First Images of Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Redmi Turbo 5 Tags Along
  10. Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. CERN Experiments Confirm Early Universe Behaved Like a Near-Perfect Fluid
  2. NASA’s TESS Captures First Images of Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  3. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. The Wrecking Crew Starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Now Streaming: What You Need to Know
  5. Redmi Buds 8 Pro Launched With ANC, Hi-Res Audio and Up to 36 Hours of Total Battery Life
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Surfaces on IMEI Database, Could Launch Soon
  7. Champion OTT Release: Where To Watch Roshan Meka’s Telugu Sports Drama Online?
  8. Nothing Won't Launch a Flagship Model in 2026; Company to Focus on Nothing Phone 4a and Audio Products, Carl Pei Says
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Redmi Turbo 5 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  10. Ponies Starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson Now Available for Streaming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »