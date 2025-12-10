Directed by Mohsin Khan, Mamta Child Factory is a drama film that has made its way to the digital screens. Skipping the theatrical release, the film follows a thought-provoking plot where it revolves around a city doctor who challenges the small town mentality, only to set up a surrogacy clinic. To make his journey worthwhile, two real-estate agents join him to fight the hurdles. The film is a perfect blend of comedy, drama, and a foreign concept, accompanied by legal hurdles.

When and Where to Watch Mamta Child Factory

The film is now available to stream only on Ultra Play in the Hindi language. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mamta Child Factory

This is an Indian drama film that revolves around Dr. Amruta Deshmukh (Played by Ankita Landepatil), who embarks on a challenging journey to open a surrogacy clinic in a small town. Furthermore, she is joined by Bhau (Portrayed by Prathamesh Parab) and Chochya (Played by Prithvik Pratap), the small-time agents, who help her clash with local conservatism. The movie then explores her fight with small town mentality, legal hurdles, and judgements which surface her decision to open the clinic. The sequences of the movie are worth watching and offers a blend of comedy with humor.

Cast and Crew of Mamta Child Factory

Written by Ram Khatmode and Vinod Vanve, the film stars Ankita Landepatil, Prathamesh Parab, and Prithvik Pratap in the key roles, accompanied by Sudhakar Birajdar, Suvarna Desai, Vrushali Dubey, and more. The production has been handled by Raz Dhakad and David Nadar.

Reception of Mamta Child Factory

The film has recently hit the digital screens, henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.