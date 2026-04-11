Scream 7 is an American horror movie and the seventh instalment in the franchise. It is directed by Kevin Williamson, the series' original creator. The film marks a return to the franchise's roots with an in-depth focus on legacy characters. Continuing the story from the sixth part, it blends the past with a nostalgic vibe while introducing new-generation characters. This brings the legendary Ghostface terror back once again.

When and Where to Watch

Scream 7 was released in theatres on February 27, 2026. Right now, it is available on Amazon Prime Video for rent.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer offers a glimpse into the return of the masked killer, Ghostface, bringing intense suspense and deep emotional stakes to the story. The narrative follows Sidney Prescott, who is living a peaceful life until the emergence of a new Ghostface turns her world upside down. This time, the killer targets her daughter. As the body count rises, Sidney is forced to confront her traumatic past in a final bid to stop the killer. The film focuses on horror while introducing new twists tailored for a new generation.

Cast and Crew

The slasher sequel Scream 7 is directed by franchise creator Kevin Williamson and co-written by Williamson alongside Guy Busick. The film marks the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, who is forced out of hiding when a new killer targets her daughter, played by Isabel May.

The legacy cast is rounded out by Courteney Cox and David Arquette, while Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding return as the "Core Four" survivors. The film also introduces a new generation of victims and suspects played by McKenna Grace, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, and Jimmy Tatro.

Reception

Scream 7 has different reviews from the audience and critics. It has an IMDb rating of 5.6 out of 10.