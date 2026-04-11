Technology News
English Edition

Scream 7 Available for Rent on Prime Video: What to Know About Ghostface’s Record-Breaking Return

Scream 7 revives the iconic Ghostface terror with Sidney Prescott facing her past while protecting her daughter in a suspense-filled horror drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 April 2026 16:54 IST
Scream 7 Available for Rent on Prime Video: What to Know About Ghostface’s Record-Breaking Return

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Scream 7 was released in theatres on February 27, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Scream 7 marks the return of Sidney Prescott and classic Ghostface
  • Released in theatres on February 27, 2026, now streaming on Amazon Prime
  • A mix of legacy characters and new-generation twists with emotional story
Advertisement

Scream 7 is an American horror movie and the seventh instalment in the franchise. It is directed by Kevin Williamson, the series' original creator. The film marks a return to the franchise's roots with an in-depth focus on legacy characters. Continuing the story from the sixth part, it blends the past with a nostalgic vibe while introducing new-generation characters. This brings the legendary Ghostface terror back once again.

When and Where to Watch

Scream 7 was released in theatres on February 27, 2026. Right now, it is available on Amazon Prime Video for rent.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer offers a glimpse into the return of the masked killer, Ghostface, bringing intense suspense and deep emotional stakes to the story. The narrative follows Sidney Prescott, who is living a peaceful life until the emergence of a new Ghostface turns her world upside down. This time, the killer targets her daughter. As the body count rises, Sidney is forced to confront her traumatic past in a final bid to stop the killer. The film focuses on horror while introducing new twists tailored for a new generation.

Cast and Crew

The slasher sequel Scream 7 is directed by franchise creator Kevin Williamson and co-written by Williamson alongside Guy Busick. The film marks the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, who is forced out of hiding when a new killer targets her daughter, played by Isabel May.

The legacy cast is rounded out by Courteney Cox and David Arquette, while Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding return as the "Core Four" survivors. The film also introduces a new generation of victims and suspects played by McKenna Grace, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, and Jimmy Tatro. 

Reception

Scream 7 has different reviews from the audience and critics. It has an IMDb rating of 5.6 out of 10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Scream 7, prime video, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei Pura 90 Pro, Puro 90 Pro Max Design, Colourways, RAM and Storage Configurations Confirmed
Scream 7 Available for Rent on Prime Video: What to Know About Ghostface’s Record-Breaking Return
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Is Anthropic's Claude Mythos and What Can It Do?
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Review: A Balanced Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Scream 7 Available for Rent on Prime Video: What to Know About Ghostface’s Record-Breaking Return
  2. Tu Yaa Main OTT Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Shanaya Kapoor And Adarsh Gourav’s Survival Thriller Online
  3. Naangal Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Tamil Drama Film Online
  4. Pradeep Ranganathan’s LIK OTT Release Details Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  5. Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Out on OTT: Where to Watch Rajat Kapoor’s Crime Thriller Online?
  6. From Deep Space: Artemis II Astronauts Capture a Stunning View of the Milky Way
  7. Ultra-High-Energy Neutrino Detected Beneath Mediterranean Sea Baffles Scientists
  8. Apple Took Top Spot as Global Smartphone Shipments Fell 6 Percent YoY in Q1 2026: Counterpoint
  9. Huawei Pura 90 Pro, Puro 90 Pro Max Design, Colourways, RAM and Storage Configurations Confirmed
  10. The House of the Spirits OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know About its Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »