The House Of The Spirits is a Spanish series and an adaptation of Isabel Allende's novel. It has eight episodes in total which show the lives of three women who are from different generations, Clara, Blanca and Alba. They belong to a very orthodox South American country. It is an epic tale of a proud family with bloody revolution and secret love. This family is the Trueba and they face revolution with secret love and conflicts over generations between the patriarch and the wishes of women. They are tyrannical and patriarchal. The story unwinds with violent upheaval.

When and Where to Watch

The House of Spirits will land on OTT from April 29, 2026, only on Amazon Prime Video. At first, there will be only three episodes and every week one episode will drop.

Trailer and Plot

The House Of The Spirits follows the plot of three women belonging to different generations who have to deal with a tyrannical and patriarchal family. The Trueba family has known since their struggles and magical upheaval. They have made many violent struggles. Clara is gifted with supernatural powers. She marries an ambitious person but he is cruel. Upon gaining wealth and power he starts controlling her. This leads to chaos in the family. Their daughter named Blanca falls in love with a poor man but revolutionary things heat up. It gives the theme of class struggles, love and power.

Cast and Crew

It has been produced by FilmNation Entertainment with a total of eight episodes. Alfonso Herrera, Nicole Wallace and Maribel Veru are the main actors.

Reception

As The House of the Spirits is yet to be released, there is no IMDb rating for it. Although it has not been released it is buzzing on social media.