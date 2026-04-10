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The House of the Spirits OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know About its Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details

The House of the Spirits is an eight-episode series adapted from The House of the Spirits, streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 29, 2026. It follows three generations of women navigating love, patriarchy and revolution within the powerful.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 April 2026 18:57 IST
The House of the Spirits OTT Release Date Revealed: What You Need to Know About its Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details

Photo Credit: Prime Video

The House of Spirits will land on OTT from April 29, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Three generations battle love, power and patriarchy
  • Premieres April 29 with weekly episode releases
  • A magical realist tale of the Trueba family
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The House Of The Spirits is a Spanish series and an adaptation of Isabel Allende's novel. It has eight episodes in total which show the lives of three women who are from different generations, Clara, Blanca and Alba. They belong to a very orthodox South American country. It is an epic tale of a proud family with bloody revolution and secret love. This family is the Trueba and they face revolution with secret love and conflicts over generations between the patriarch and the wishes of women. They are tyrannical and patriarchal. The story unwinds with violent upheaval.

When and Where to Watch

The House of Spirits will land on OTT from April 29, 2026, only on Amazon Prime Video. At first, there will be only three episodes and every week one episode will drop.

Trailer and Plot

The House Of The Spirits follows the plot of three women belonging to different generations who have to deal with a tyrannical and patriarchal family. The Trueba family has known since their struggles and magical upheaval. They have made many violent struggles. Clara is gifted with supernatural powers. She marries an ambitious person but he is cruel. Upon gaining wealth and power he starts controlling her. This leads to chaos in the family. Their daughter named Blanca falls in love with a poor man but revolutionary things heat up. It gives the theme of class struggles, love and power.

Cast and Crew

It has been produced by FilmNation Entertainment with a total of eight episodes. Alfonso Herrera, Nicole Wallace and Maribel Veru are the main actors.

Reception

As The House of the Spirits is yet to be released, there is no IMDb rating for it. Although it has not been released it is buzzing on social media.

 

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Further reading: The House of the Spirits, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
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