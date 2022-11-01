Technology News
Shark Tank India Season 2 Confirmed; to Feature Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain

Shark Tank India Season 2 will introduce a new Shark, Amit Jain (CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho, InsuranceDekho)

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 1 November 2022 18:49 IST
Shark Tank India Season 2 Confirmed; to Feature Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain

Photo Credit: SET India

Shark Tank India Season 1 episodes aired on SET India in the country

Highlights
  • Shark Tank India 2 'Sharks' have been confirmed for the upcoming season
  • Season 1 consisted of 35 episodes which can be streamed on SonyLIV
  • Shark Tank India Season 2 premiere date is yet to be announced

Shark Tank India 2 is set to arrive in India after the conclusion of the first season of the business reality show. The series has been renewed for a second season and will feature last season's Sharks: Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of Boat), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart). 

For the second season of Shark Tank IndiaSony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV are set to introduce a new Shark, Amit Jain (CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho, InsuranceDekho). A release date for the upcoming season is yet to be announced. 

Last year, Shark Tank India introduced new business concepts across a 35-episode season that aired on TV by Sony Entertainment Television on its channel SET India. The season started on December 20, 2021, ending on February 4. 

Before season 2 arrives, you can re-watch episodes from the first season on on SonyLIV, with a Premium subscription of the over-the-top (OTT) platform. Meanwhile, if you have the MX Player app installed, you should be able to watch Shark Tank India episodes for free, with advertisements on the app.

Shark Tank India 2 will be available to stream in India via Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India

  • Release Date 20 December 2021
  • Genre Reality
  • Duration 28h 47min
  • Cast
    Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Rannvijay Singh
  • Production
    Studio NEXT, Sony Pictures Television, Sony Pictures Television Studios
