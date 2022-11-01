Shark Tank India 2 is set to arrive in India after the conclusion of the first season of the business reality show. The series has been renewed for a second season and will feature last season's Sharks: Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of Boat), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart).

For the second season of Shark Tank India, Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV are set to introduce a new Shark, Amit Jain (CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho, InsuranceDekho). A release date for the upcoming season is yet to be announced.

Last year, Shark Tank India introduced new business concepts across a 35-episode season that aired on TV by Sony Entertainment Television on its channel SET India. The season started on December 20, 2021, ending on February 4.

Before season 2 arrives, you can re-watch episodes from the first season on on SonyLIV, with a Premium subscription of the over-the-top (OTT) platform. Meanwhile, if you have the MX Player app installed, you should be able to watch Shark Tank India episodes for free, with advertisements on the app.

Shark Tank India 2 will be available to stream in India via Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.