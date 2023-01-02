Shark Tank India is returning for a second round, serving as the grand stage for ambitious entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas and fuel their dreams. The American reality series — which in itself is a regional adaptation of the original Dragons' Den show — helped break the notion that startups were primarily reserved for students, bringing in presenters across all age groups, whose concepts were judged by a team of potential investors, termed “Sharks.” India got its own, first iteration in December last year — and while not all presenters received the hefty cheque, they certainly left with better pitching ideas and guidance for their company.

With the second chapter in close proximity, here's everything you need to know about Shark Tank India season 2:

When does Shark Tank India season 2 begin?

Shark Tank India's sophomore run starts tonight, January 2, at 10pm IST, with new episodes dropping on weekdays — i.e., across Monday to Friday. Currently, there's no word on the episode count, but going by season 1's length — 35 episodes — we can expect a runtime somewhere in the ballpark.

Ab pura India business ki sahi value samjhega! 💸#SharkTankIndia season 2 starts from 2nd Jan, 10 pm on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television.#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 #SharkTankIndiaS2onSonyLIV #SharkTankIndiaS2onSonyEntertainmentTelevision pic.twitter.com/CLVS1N2LUy — Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) December 4, 2022

It goes live right after MasterChef India season 7, which also premieres tonight, an hour prior, at 9pm. The 10pm slot previously belonged to the Amitabh Bachchan-led Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14.

How to watch Shark Tank India season 2?

Shark Tank India season 2 will continue to air across Sony TV's services, in both online streaming and standard television format. On the OTT side, you can catch up on all the drama via the SonyLIV app or website, which doesn't mention a premium subscription as a requirement. So, all you need to do is sign in.

On TV, Shark Tank India season 2 will be broadcast at the aforementioned time over on the Sony Entertainment Television channel.

Shark Tank India season 2 host and judges

Rannvijay Singha, who hosted the first season of Shark Tank India has been replaced by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua. Additionally, two of last year's judges — the heavily memed Ashneer Grover (Founder, BharatPe) and Ghazal Alagh (Co-Founder, Mamaearth) are not returning either.

The reality series was renewed for a second season last month, introducing a new Shark into the mix — Amit Jain, who co-founded the car search venture, CarDekho, in 2008.

This season, find a new Shark onboard! Meet Shark Amit Jain, CEO & Co-founder of CarDekho Group!



Watch #SharkTankIndia season 2 from 2nd Jan, 10 pm on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/PVFJlb4cx8 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 23, 2022

The remaining cast features similar faces as last time: Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO, boAT, Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO, Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO, Lenskart, and Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO, Sugar Cosmetics).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.