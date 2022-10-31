The Witcher has been renewed for a fourth season at Netflix, but without Henry Cavill. In a Tudum post, Netflix confirmed that after three seasons of playing Geralt of Rivia, Cavill is exiting the role. Going forward, the monster hunter will be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth, who rose to prominence with The Hunger Games movies. The news comes in the wake of Cavill reprising the role of Clark Kent/ Superman for DC Studios, with parent company Warner Bros. Discovery planning a Man of Steel sequel.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4,” Cavill said on his Instagram handle. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Spoilers ahead for the Dwayne Johnson-led DC movie Black Adam.

Following a cameo role in the post-credits scene of Black Adam, Cavill confirmed on Instagram that he is back to put on the red cape for DC Comics. The 39-year-old actor did not delve into further detail, but according to reports, Warner is currently hunting for writers, with Charles Roven (The Dark Knight) attached to produce the next Superman movie.

It's unclear if Cavill's return as Superman is directly to blame for his The Witcher exit, but it does seem they are related. For what it's worth, Hemsworth is ecstatic to join the cast of The Witcher season 4. Hemsworth said: “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The Witcher returns for season 3 in the summer of 2023, for which Netflix dropped a teaser poster during its online-only event Tudum 2022, held late last month.

Season 3 plot details are scarce, but season 2 saw Geralt discovering Ciri's (Freya Allan) otherworldly powers, which were far beyond a monster hunter's knowledge. Therefore, he seeks former lover Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) help to understand its complexities, venturing into the grounds of Aretuza, a battlefield, brimming with political corruption and black magic.

Filming on The Witcher season 3 began in April this year, with Netflix revealing its director lineup of four: Stephen Surjik (The Umbrella Academy), Gandja Monteiro (Brand New Cherry Flavor), Loni Peristere (American Horror Story), and Bola Ogun (Lucifer).

