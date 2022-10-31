Technology News
Black Adam Box Office Collection: Dwayne Johnson DC Movie Earns $250 Million in Its 2nd Weekend

In India, the film reportedly hit Rs. 50 crore mark, more than the lifetime collection for Top Gun: Maverick in the country.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 October 2022 14:16 IST
Black Adam Box Office Collection: Dwayne Johnson DC Movie Earns $250 Million in Its 2nd Weekend

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Dwayne Johnson in a still from Black Adam

  • It marks Dwayne Johnson’s career-best opening as solo star
  • Black Adam had a reported production budget of $190 million
  • Best opening for a DC franchise film since 2018’s Aquaman

Black Adam continues to rule in its second weekend, collecting an outstanding $250 million (about Rs. 2,059 crore) at the global box office. The Dwayne Johnson-led film opened with $140 million (about Rs. 1,153 crore) last week, seeing a 45 percent earnings drop, which is fairly standard for superhero flicks. Given Black Adam had a reported production budget of $195 million (about Rs. 1,606 crore), it's not hard to imagine Warner Bros. Discovery hoping for bigger figures. Especially, considering the internet-breaking post-credits scene, heralding Henry Cavill's return as Superman.

The latest DC Comics film marks Johnson's career-best theatrical opening as a solo/ lead star. His last venture with director Jaume Collet-Serra, Disney's Jungle Cruise grossed $221 million (about Rs. 1,820 crore) for a worldwide total, which is way less than the aforementioned $250 million figure. Black Adam also served as the best opening for any DC franchise film since the James Wan-directed Aquaman, which earned $261.3 million (about Rs. 2,152 crore) during its first weekend. In India, the film has reportedly hit the Rs. 40 crore mark, surpassing the lifetime collection in the country for Top Gun: Maverick. The Tom Cruise-led film is the highest-grossing film this year, making $1.485 billion (about Rs. 12,239 crore) worldwide.

As per Deadline, Black Adam held the first rank in 60 overseas markets, including France, Germany, Spain, UK, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Brazil, and Mexico. The film has one more weekend to serve as the dominant force at the box office, before Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theatres, on November 11. The latest entry in the DC Extended Universe made $67 million (about Rs. 554 crore) in the US, during its opening weekend, coming in well ahead of comic book nemesis, Shazam!, which opened to $53.5 million (about Rs. 442 crore). Johnson was initially slated to appear in the 2017 David F. Sandberg film, but plans changed as the former pushed for a solo origin story.

While Black Adam received largely mixed reviews from critics, audiences seem to be enjoying it, as evidenced by the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing, critic consensus stands at 39 percent, while the audience score is at 90. For a comic book character that people aren't too familiar with, Black Adam has thrived well, even pushing through the COVID-19 pandemic-induced delays. The film was originally eyeing a 2021 release, and would need to collect around $400 million (about Rs. 3,297 crore) to break even. Not a hard reach, given Johnson's global stardom.

Black Adam is now showing in Indian theatres, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Black Adam

Black Adam

  • Release Date 20 October 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Pierce Brosnan
  • Director
    Jaume Collet-Serra
  • Producer
    Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Beau Flynn
  • Production
    Warner Bros. Pictures
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: black adam, black adam box office, black adam box office box office collection, black adam box office collection worldwide, black adam box office collection india, black adam 250 million, dwayne johnson, dc comics, warner bros, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Hong Kong Says It's Exploring Whether to Legalise Crypto Trading by Retail Investors
Twitter, Facebook, Others Will Have to Abide by Local Laws, Says Minister

Comment
 
 

