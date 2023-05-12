Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just got its third official trailer, ahead of its release on June 2. Sony Pictures and Marvel dropped the latest trailer for the big interdimensional chapter in Miles Morales' arc, pitting him against a range of Spidey-themed enemies, including Spider-Cat. The footage also offers a closer look at antagonist The Spot, who threatens the multiverse with his portal-hopping abilities. The film will feature six major art styles, ensuring that each dimension offers a distinct vibe upon entering — a watercolour style for the India-themed Mumbattan, for instance.

The sequel has some big shoes to fill here, given that the first film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film in 2019.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens with a voiceover from Miles (Shameik Moore): “My name's Miles Morales. I'm Brooklyn's one and only Spider-Man, and things are going great!”, he narrates, while his mom and dad patiently await his arrival for a meeting with his teacher. On the other side of the town, Miles is busy observing a weird, ghost-like guy trying to rob an ATM from inside a bodega. The suspect in question is The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), who can create interdimensional portals to stick his hand in and commit petty crimes such as robbery, or even move across the Multiverse freely. It is unclear what exact threat he poses to the larger multiverse, but Miles seems to be pretty annoyed by his antics. It's almost as if The Spot doesn't know how to use his own powers — he appears to be quite clumsy. After a brief scuffle, Miles finally makes it to the meeting, where the teacher explains that he's been doing well academically, although his Hispanic mom isn't happy with his scores in Spanish class.

"Welcome to Spider Society,” Margo Kess/ Spider-Byte tells Miles, who is eventually catapulted across the multiverse to work with an elite crew of Spider-People. Leading the team is Miguel O'Hara/ Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), who believes the end justifies the means and is willing to sacrifice anything to protect the multiverse. “Miles, there's moments in our stories that are the same for all of us,” he says in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer. “Some good, some bad. You have a choice between saving one person and saving everyone.” Understandably, Miles rejects the job proposal, spawning a war against a host of Spider-People from different universes.

“Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go. Nah, I'mma do my own thing,” Miles tells Spider-Man 2099, hoping across dimensions with giant Spot hands, an India-themed universe, and even encountering a Spider-Cat that webs his face. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also stars Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar/ Spider-Man India, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/ Spider-Woman, and Jake Johnson as the OG Spider-Man/ Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theatres worldwide on June 2. In India, the animated movie will be out in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

