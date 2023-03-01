Technology News

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Casts Karan Soni as Spider-Man India: Report

The actor is best known for playing cab driver Dopinder in the Deadpool movies.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 March 2023 15:23 IST
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Casts Karan Soni as Spider-Man India: Report

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures/ Gage Skidmore

Mumbattan is based on 1970s comic books from India

Highlights
  • Karan Soni’s character, Pavitr Prabhakar is based out of Mumbattan
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature six major art styles
  • The animated movie is slated to release June 2 in theatres

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has cast Karan Soni to voice Spider-Man India. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadpool star — known for playing cab driver Dopinder — will breathe life into the animated Pavitr Prabhakar, an alternate Earth-50101 version of the web crawler, who resides in Mumbattan, a visual blend of the bustling Mumbai and Manhattan cities. The art style for both the character and the dimension is based on 1970s comic books from India, presumably featuring a water-coloured palette. The film serves as the sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is slated to release in June.

For the uninitiated, Pavitr Prabhakar made his debut in the Spider-Man: India series of comic books in late 2004, following similar plot beats as that of Peter Parker's arc, in the sense that he's got no parents and lives with his uncle and aunt. As the story goes, he gained Spidey powers from an ancient yogi, whom he encounters while being chased by a group of bullies. Just like Parker, Prabhakar's uncle's death invokes in him the idea of using his powers for good, and soon gets tangled in a fight against a local crime lord. As for his physical appearance, co-producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller revealed some concept art for the character in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, earlier this year. In it, Prabhakar can be seen sporting a blue dhoti of sorts as his long, wavy hair hangs outside the mask.

The duo previously confirmed that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature six major art styles, with the goal to “wow” audiences each time they enter a new dimension. For instance, Gwen Stacy's (Hailee Steinfeld) Earth-65 bears a watercolour-wash style that's reminiscent of her comic book covers. A trailer from last year revealed Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) being dragged into an interdimensional adventure by Stacy, hinting at encounters with numerous other versions of Spider-Man, including the ones from Insomniac's video games. Oscar Isaac, who previously voiced Miguel O'Hara/ Spider-Man 2099 in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse returns in this sequel, and can be seen fighting Morales across dimensions.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also stars Jason Schwartzman (The French Dispatch) as the enigmatic time-hopping villain Spot, Daniel Kaluuya (Nope) as Spider-Punk, and Issa Rae (The Lovebirds), who reportedly voices Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman.

Earlier this month, reports emerged claiming that a Spider-Man Noir live-action series was in the works at Amazon Studios, focused on an “older, grizzled superhero in 1930s New York City,” albeit under the mask, we won't be seeing Peter Parker. Oren Uziel (Mortal Kombat) is attached to write and executive produce the show. Silk: Spider Society, a series based on Silk aka Cindy Moon is also reportedly in development.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theatres worldwide on June 2. In India, the animated movie will be out in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • Release Date 2 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Luna Lauren Vélez, Brian Tyree Henry
  • Director
    Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg
Further reading: spider man, spider man across the spider verse, spider man india, karan soni, pavitr prabhakar, spider man across the spider verse release date, spider man across the spider verse cast, spider verse, marvel, shameik moore, hailee steinfeld, oscar isaac, jason schwartzman, daniel kaluuya, issa rae
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
Jio Launches 5G Network in Jammu and Kashmir, Service Now Live in 304 Cities in India
Tecno Phantom V Fold With 7.85-Inch Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: All Det
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Casts Karan Soni as Spider-Man India: Report
