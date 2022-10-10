Technology News
loading

Number of Firms Holding Crypto Assets Touch Record High in Brazil, Details Here

The development has come to light at a time when Brazil’s inflation rate hit a 26-year high of 12.1 percent in April.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 October 2022 13:53 IST
Number of Firms Holding Crypto Assets Touch Record High in Brazil, Details Here

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ewan Kennedy

A recent Bitstamp report said that 77 percent population of Brazil trusted digital assets

Highlights
  • Brazil’s largest bank Nubank has begun offering crypto services
  • The amount pledged in crypto assets has seen a slight decline
  • Brazil is looking to eradicate scam risks off the crypto sector

Brazil is seemingly witnessing a boom in institutional crypto investors, latest findings by the country's taxation authority, Receita Federal do Brasil (RFB) has hinted via its latest findings. Presently, a total of 12,053 organisations have declared holding cryptocurrency in Brazil. This marks a six percent hike from the 11,360 companies that had declared holding crypto around July this year. The development has come to light at a time when Brazil's inflation rate hit a 26-year high of 12.1 percent in April.

Bitcoin, followed by stablecoin Tether are the two most popular cryptocurrencies held by Brazilian organisations.

While the number of institutional investments have risen in Brazil's crypto sector, the value of the total declarations seems to have dropped notably.

In August, these investments sipped down to $2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 17,298 crore) from the July figure of $3.4 billion (roughly Rs. 28,008 crore).

Tether had the most value transacted, with over $1.42 billion (roughly Rs. 11,695 crore) moved across nearly 80,000 transactions in August, averaging roughly $17,500 (roughly Rs. 14 lakh) per transaction, a CoinTelegraph report said.

The residents of Brazil, have time and again shown their inclination towards experimenting with the virtual digital assets sector.

In May, Nubank, Brazil's largest digital bank by market value, began offering Bitcoin and Ether to be bought or sold on its platform. Nubank's decision was fuelled by the rising number of crypto investors there.

In a September report, Bitstamp said that 77 percent population of Brazil trusted digital assets.

In a bid to ensure the safety of crypto investors, the public prosecution office of Brazil's central-western Federal District has launched a special investigation unit to prevent, probe, and even tackle the aftermath of crypto crimes.

As part of its crypto laws, Brazil is laying major focus on establishing relevant fines and punishments for those who misuse cryptocurrencies for unlawful activities like money laundering, fraud, and other white-collar crimes.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Brazil, Bitcoin, Tether
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8 Trailer Sets Up the Season 1 Finale
Chhello Show at Rs. 95: India's Oscar Entry to Open in 95 Cinemas for Thursday 'Last Show' Previews

Related Stories

Number of Firms Holding Crypto Assets Touch Record High in Brazil, Details Here
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.