The Marvels Release Delayed by Disney, Captain Marvel Sequel Set to Arrive on November 10

Disney will release the theme park-based Haunted Mansion will release on July 28, instead of The Marvels.

By ANI | Updated: 18 February 2023 11:51 IST
Photo Credit: Marvel

The Marvels is a sequel to Captain Marvel

Highlights
  • Actor Brie Larson is one of the cast members of The Marvels
  • The film is directed by Candyman filmmaker Nia DaCosta
  • It also stars Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

Disney has made changes to its release schedule by moving Marvel Studios The Marvels movie from summer to fall.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Brie Larson starrer The Marvels has been pushed back from July 28 to November 10.

In a similar move, the theme park-based Haunted Mansion will take over the July 28 slot from August 11.

The Marvels is a sequel to Captain Marvel, which grossed $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,300) worldwide. It is directed by Candyman filmmaker Nia DaCosta and stars Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel.

The actor made her Marvel debut with WandaVision, which included screenwriter Megan McDonnell from The Marvels, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

It also stars Ms. Marvel breakout Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in a story in which these three heroes switch places every time they use their powers. The premise was teased in the finale of Ms. Marvel, which featured a cameo by Larsons Captain Marvel.

Marvel is set to slow down and spread out its Disney+ TV output after releasing a breakneck 18 projects across TV and theatrical in 2021 and 2022.

They just released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is the 31st Marvel Studios theatrical release, and stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, with Peyton Reed directing. It also introduces Jonathan Majors villain Kang to the big screen.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due out May 5, and on the small screen is expected to debut Loki season two and Samuel L. Jacksons Secret Invasion this year.

  • Release Date 28 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur
  • Director
    Nia DaCosta
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
The Marvels, Marvel, Disney
