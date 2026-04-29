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Stranger Things: Tales from '85 Now Available for Streaming on Netflix

Stranger Things: Tales from '85 takes viewers back to 1985, where Hawkins is still full of secrets and strange events. Streaming now on Netflix, the show mixes mystery, friendship, and light scares.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 April 2026 15:18 IST
Stranger Things: Tales from '85 Now Available for Streaming on Netflix

Photo Credit: Netflix

Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is now available on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • Stranger Things: Tales from '85 explores new secrets in Hawkins
  • The story is set in 1985 with mystery and adventure
  • Available now for streaming on Netflix
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From the world of Stranger Things, the new story ‘Stranger Things: Tales from '85' is out now. The town of Hawkins is hiding a few dark and strange things. This time, the narrative focuses on the year 1985. There, Eleven and her friend go through some mysterious and strange power, which points out danger. The series is combined with adventure, friendship, and fear. This shows a primary focus on young viewers, even though those audiences who like adventure will enjoy the series.

When and Where to Watch Stranger Things: Tales from '85

Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is now available on Netflix. Viewers can enjoy the series on their couch with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Stranger Things: Tales from '85

The trailer gives a glimpse of the town of Hawkins, where a few secrets are coming out of the closet. Strange things start to happen. Eleven and her friends are trying to find out what's happening around. They experience new dangers along with scary creatures and hidden places. Adventures, friendship, and mysteries are dealt with in this series. It keeps the audience excited.

Cast and Crew of Stranger Things: Tales from '85

Eric Robles, Jennifer Muro, and Matt Duffer are the creators of Stranger Things: Tales from '85. The series stars Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, Luca Diaz, and Braxton Quinney. It brings back the audience to 1985. However, it feels connected to the characters.

Reception of Stranger Things: Tales from '85

The show has mixed reactions from viewers, and on IMDb, it has a rating of 5.3 out of 10.

 

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Further reading: Stranger Things: Tales from '85, IMDb, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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