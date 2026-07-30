Vivo S2 FE Could Replace Vivo S2 Pro in India, Leak Suggests

Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo S2 in India soon. However, it seems that the brand is looking to expand its upcoming series as well. A tipster claims that Vivo will reportedly expand its upcoming S2 smartphone lineup with a new FE model instead of launching a Pro variant this year. A fresh leak suggests the company has dropped plans for the Vivo S2 Pro, with the Vivo S2 FE tipped to join the series at a later stage. Vivo has already started teasing the S2 lineup in India, although it has not officially confirmed the complete range of devices or their launch timeline.

Vivo S2 FE Could Join Lineup Instead of S2 Pro

According to an X post by PassionateGeekz.com (@passionategkeez), Vivo has dropped plans to launch a Vivo S2 Pro as part of the current S2 series. The lineup is instead expected to gain a new Vivo S2 FE, which is said to arrive at a later stage. Additional details about the handset are likely to emerge in the coming weeks.

So far, Vivo has only teased the arrival of the Vivo S2 5G in India. The handset is expected to mark the return of the company's S series in the country after nearly six years. The handset is reportedly being positioned for younger smartphone users in India.

Recent leaks indicate that the Vivo S2 5G may be offered in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze and Silk White colour options. The Silk White version is tipped to measure 8.10mm in thickness and weigh 199g, while the Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze variants are expected to be 7.99mm thick and weigh 197g.

The Vivo S2 5G is also tipped to carry a retail price of Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB option could be priced at Rs. 55,999 before introductory offers or bank discounts. The handset is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset paired with up to 256GB of storage. Earlier reports had instead suggested a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

For photography, the Vivo S2 5G handset is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, although previous leaks had pointed to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera instead. It is also tipped to include a 32-megapixel front camera, an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, a 7,050mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support, and reverse wired charging.