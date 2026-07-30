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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series Launch Reportedly Confirmed; Galaxy Tab S12+ Visits US FCC Database

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ is believed to be associated with the model number SM-X848U.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 July 2026 17:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series Launch Reportedly Confirmed; Galaxy Tab S12+ Visits US FCC Database

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 lineup was announced in September 2024

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Highlights
  • Samsung has confirmed that new tablet series is coming this year
  • Samsung Galaxy S11 series was released in September last year
  • Galaxy Tab S12+ could feature a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen
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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 lineup has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now, with multiple regulatory certifications and high-resolution renders offering an early look at the upcoming tablets. Now, a Samsung executive has reportedly confirmed its existence. The upcoming series is expected to include the Galaxy Tab S12, Galaxy Tab S12+, and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra models. Additionally, the Galaxy Tab S12+ has surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. The new series is expected to offer upgrades over the Galaxy Tab S11 lineup. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Launch Timeline 

As reported by Android Authority, Daniel Araujo, Head of Sustainability Management Office, Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung, confirmed the arrival of the Galaxy Tab S12 series during the company's Q3 earnings call.

In his response to a question about the impact of the RAM crisis on the mobile unit's financial performance, the executive said that Samsung is focused on maintaining strong sales momentum for the Galaxy S26 series. He added that the company is "ensuring the successful launch of new premium products coming out in the second half, such as the new foldable series, Tab S12, and Watch Ultra 2".

The timeline aligns with Samsung's previous launch windows. The Galaxy Tab S10 lineup was announced in September 2024, and the Galaxy S11 series was released in September last year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ Clears FCC

Separately, the Galaxy Tab S12+ has appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database under model numbers SM-X848U (5G) and SM-X840 (Wi-Fi). The listing suggests the imminent arrival in the US market.

The listing confirms support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC, 5G, LTE, and GNSS connectivity options in the tablet. The listing suggests S Pen and microSD card support.

Past leaks claimed that the Galaxy Tab S12+ will come with a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is also said to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The Ultra model could feature a 11,600mAh battery with 45W charging support. The trio is likely to ship with Android 17-based One UI 9.0.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Tab S12, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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