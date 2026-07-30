Hungary Eases Crypto Rules as CoinCash Prepares to Resume Operations

Hungary has begun easing its stringent crypto regulations as the exchange platform CoinCash is set to restart operations after being permitted under the European Union's MiCA regulation. The Parliament of Hungary passed a law that would overturn the nation's crypto validator requirement, according to a report by Ado.hu. The Finance Minister of Hungary, Kármán András, said the new laws were established because of the impact the old laws had on the country's cryptocurrency market.

Regulatory Rollback Aims to Revive Hungary's Crypto Market

This is a huge change in Hungary's crypto industry, as an extra approval will be stripped away. This has been made possible by the 2024 crypto assets law enacted in Hungary, which has created a separate process of validating some of the crypto conversions. These regulations, effective from July 1, 2025, stated that the licensed validator needed to check and verify information such as the source of the cryptocurrency, wallet ownership, and customer information details.

Finance Minister Kármán András also said, “Due to the negative and market-shaking regulations so far, many players have terminated their services related to cryptocurrencies in Hungary, but the market is now showing signs of recovery,” he wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post.

The system introduced an additional layer of transaction-based authorisation apart from MiCA. Additionally, Hungary implemented an accelerated MiCA transition period for CASPs, where compliance would be needed as early as July 1, 2025, against the maximum transition period of July 1, 2026, set by the EU. The stricter regulatory climate has seen some cryptocurrency exchanges cease to operate in Hungary; for instance, CoinCash, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Budapest, ceased offering its services voluntarily in December 2025, in its pursuit of MiCA certification.

Earlier this month, Ripple confirmed that it now has authorisation as per Europe's MiCA cryptocurrency regulations after the Luxembourg financial services regulator gave it the license for its operations as a CASP. This comes after the company had been authorised in June, with its pre-existing company's Electronic Money Institution license. This license enables the firm to offer crypto-asset services in the European Economic Area.