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Nokia 100 (2026) Leak Suggests New Design and Battery Upgrade

The Nokia 100 (2026) is tipped to come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 July 2026 18:58 IST
Nokia 100 (2026) Leak Suggests New Design and Battery Upgrade

Photo Credit: X/@smashx_60

Nokia 100 (2026) in a black finish

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Highlights
  • Nokia 100 (2026) could include a VGA rear camera
  • The Nokia 100 (2026) could support 32GB microSD cards
  • The handset may launch in Black, Cyan and Purple
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Nokia could soon refresh its entry-level feature phone portfolio with the Nokia 100 (2026), according to a new leak. The handset is tipped to retain classic feature phone essentials while adding a rear camera and a larger battery. It is also expected to arrive with Bluetooth connectivity, an IP54 rating, expandable storage and the classic Snake game. A leaked render suggests the phone will feature a redesigned body with more rounded edges compared to previous Nokia feature phones.

Nokia 100 2026 May Debut With Bigger Battery

According to an X post by tipster HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60), the Nokia 100 (2026) is expected to feature a 1.8-inch LCD screen and run on the S30+ operating system. The handset is said to be powered by the Unisoc SC6531E chipset and support up to 32GB of expandable storage through a microSD card. The leak also points to a VGA rear camera, marking a notable addition to the entry-level model.

The tipster further claims the Nokia 100 (2026) will pack a 1,020mAh battery, an increase over the 800mAh unit used in the earlier model. Charging is reportedly handled through a Micro USB port. Connectivity options are expected to include 2G GSM 900 and 1800 networks, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio.

The Nokia 100 (2026) is tipped to come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, a built-in flashlight and the pre-installed Snake game. The handset is also expected to be available in Black, Cyan and Purple colour options.

A leaked render of the Nokia 100 (2026) shared by the tipster indicates that the company may revise the phone's design with a more rounded chassis than earlier budget feature phones. The image also shows a centrally placed navigation key, a numeric keypad, a single rear camera and a speaker grille on the back panel. The top bezel carries Nokia branding, while HMD branding appears on the rear.

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Further reading: Nokia 100 2026, Nokia, HMD Global, HMD
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nokia 100 (2026) Leak Suggests New Design and Battery Upgrade
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