Nokia 100 (2026) Leak Suggests New Design and Battery Upgrade

The Nokia 100 (2026) is tipped to come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
Photo Credit: X/@smashx_60
Nokia could soon refresh its entry-level feature phone portfolio with the Nokia 100 (2026), according to a new leak. The handset is tipped to retain classic feature phone essentials while adding a rear camera and a larger battery. It is also expected to arrive with Bluetooth connectivity, an IP54 rating, expandable storage and the classic Snake game. A leaked render suggests the phone will feature a redesigned body with more rounded edges compared to previous Nokia feature phones.
According to an X post by tipster HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60), the Nokia 100 (2026) is expected to feature a 1.8-inch LCD screen and run on the S30+ operating system. The handset is said to be powered by the Unisoc SC6531E chipset and support up to 32GB of expandable storage through a microSD card. The leak also points to a VGA rear camera, marking a notable addition to the entry-level model.
The tipster further claims the Nokia 100 (2026) will pack a 1,020mAh battery, an increase over the 800mAh unit used in the earlier model. Charging is reportedly handled through a Micro USB port. Connectivity options are expected to include 2G GSM 900 and 1800 networks, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio.
The Nokia 100 (2026) is tipped to come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, a built-in flashlight and the pre-installed Snake game. The handset is also expected to be available in Black, Cyan and Purple colour options.
A leaked render of the Nokia 100 (2026) shared by the tipster indicates that the company may revise the phone's design with a more rounded chassis than earlier budget feature phones. The image also shows a centrally placed navigation key, a numeric keypad, a single rear camera and a speaker grille on the back panel. The top bezel carries Nokia branding, while HMD branding appears on the rear.
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