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Sugar Season 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Colin Farrell’s Sci-Fi Thriller Series

Sugar Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+. Starring Colin Farrell, the sci-fi thriller follows alien detective John Sugar as he investigates a missing-person case in Los Angeles while uncovering corruption and searching for his sister.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 June 2026 11:34 IST
Sugar Season 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Colin Farrell’s Sci-Fi Thriller Series

Photo Credit: Apple TV

Sugar Season 2 is now out on Apple to watch.

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Highlights
  • Sugar Season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+.
  • Colin Farrell returns as detective John Sugar.
  • The new season features eight suspense-filled episodes.
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Sugar Season is actually a dual-track thriller story. It has landed on the OTT. The story is actually old school and Hollywood neo-noir with a looming existential crisis of this sci-fi twist. John Sugar played by Colin Farrell is a literal alien cum private investigator. He chose to stay on Earth whereas other aliens left the planet. He puts himself in danger and performs the work of a detective to feel genuine human emotions. This also helps him to make connections with the real world. Let's know about when and where you can watch it, and the cast and crew of Sugar along with the trailer and plot.

When and Where to Watch

Sugar Season 2 is now out on Apple to watch. It premiered on June 19, 2026. It has eight episodes in total.

Trailer and Plot

Sugar Season 2 starts from where Season 1 ended where all the remaining alien species left Earth, but John stayed in Los Angeles. He further takes up a case of missing persons. He tracks down the troubled older brother who was a rising local boxer. Because of this he gets involved in a conspiracy of corrupt police and politicians. Admits all these things he searches for his missing sister.

Cast and Crew

Sugar Season 2 has Colin Farrell, Shea Whigham, Jin Ha, Tony Dalton, Raymond Lee, Laura Donnelly, and Sasha Calle play in important roles. Sam Catlin is the showrunner. Sugar 2 has been created by Mark Protosevich. Directors of the series are Amat Escalante and Michael Morris.

Reception

Sugar Season 2 has an IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10. It is a sci-fi drama that was loved by the audience.

Comments

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Further reading: Sugar Season 2, imdb, Apple TV
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Sugar Season 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Colin Farrell’s Sci-Fi Thriller Series
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