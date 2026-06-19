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Maiin Haan Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch the Punjabi Horror Movie Inspired by Real Events

Punjabi horror film Maiin Haan is now available on the Chaupal App. Inspired by real events from 2007, the story follows Seerat, who moves to Delhi and encounters a restless spirit with an unfinished wish.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 June 2026 13:30 IST
Maiin Haan Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch the Punjabi Horror Movie Inspired by Real Events

Photo Credit: Chaupal App

Maiin Haan is right now streaming on the Chaupal App.

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Highlights
  • Maiin Haan is now streaming exclusively on the Chaupal App.
  • The horror drama is inspired by real incidents from 2007.
  • A restless spirit leads Seerat into a terrifying mystery.
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Maiin Haan has hit the OTT. It is a Punjabi horror movie and directed by Gurnindh Mann. The movie is inspired by real events that took place in 2007. The story of the movie has a young woman named Seerat. She moved to Delhi from Punjab. Everything was going normally, but soon she found that she was being haunted by a spirit who was restless because of an unfulfilled wish. At first, something weird started to happen and she found that the spirit wanted to say something to her and then the next part of the story happened. Now, let's delve into the cast and crew and trailer and plot of Maiin Haan.

When and Where to Watch

Maiin Haan is right now streaming on the Chaupal App.

Trailer and Plot

Main Haan is a story of a woman who shifts to Delhi from Punjab. She hears some strange voices in her house. Fearing those voices, she gets terrified and later on she finds that the spirit is trying to convey something to her. After that, she realises that there is some unfulfilled wish of the spirit because of which it is restless. The story takes another turn and begins to get connected to Sarah, the man she loved. It is a gripping tale wrapped in horrifying experiences.

Cast and Crew

Maiin Haan has Sweetaj Brar, Dhanvur Singh, Arvinder, Amrit Amby, and Iran Dhaliwal. Sumeet Singh, Mandeep Singh Sidhu and Gursimean Singh Gill have produced the movie. Kable One has produced it.

Reception

Maiin Haan has no IMDb rating but has a strong gripping line with scary scenes.

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Further reading: Maiin Haan, imdb, Chaupal App
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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