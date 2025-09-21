Sundarakanda Nara Rohit's Sundarakanda is a Telugu comedy film and the debut movie of Venkatesh Nimmalapudi. The film is a romantic comedy feel-good with a good amount of emotional touch to it, and has newcomers Vriti Vaghani and Sridevi Vijaykumar as its leading ladies alongside Rohit. But while it was charming and largely well reviewed for its feel-good story and performances, it failed to make much of a splash at the box office. The story is a succession of frothy romantic tangles, misunderstandings and resolutions.

When and Where to Watch

Sundarakanda will release on Jio Hotstar on September 23, 2025 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Sundarakanda is out, and it appears to be a romcom drama. The formula is served in a sugarcandy known as Nara Rohit, which can take away the romance and comedy from you. There is the stuff of love and misunderstandings, of relationships on the rocks with laughter between them, and there is warmth and that bond that friends form. Sundarakanda, with its fizzy visuals and frothy soundtrack, should please the lovers of light-hearted fare.

Cast and Crew

Nara Rohit, Viswas and Sindhu starrer Kadhal Vahanam is the main lead. And while at it, the trotting-in of Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Vasuki Anand, Satya, Ajay, VTV Ganesh and Abhinav Gomatam do their bit to tickle those funny bones in this emotional bender. The film is written and directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi with Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy and Rakesh Mahankalli producing under Sandeep Picture Palace.

Reception

Reception Sundarakanda received great critical reviews and a good response from the audience, who praised the humorous romantic comedy, lead performances and music. It has a 9.1 IMDb rating.