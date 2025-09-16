Written and directed by Celine Song, Materialists (2025) is a romantic dramedy that takes place in the glamorous world of dating in New York. The movie stars Dakota Johnson as Lucy, a high-end matchmaker who pulls this Saint Valentine's Division of the Taxi charity in life (and one case particularly) even as she is unsure in her own feelings toward love. Harry, a wealthy new suitor, finds his way into Lucy's life just as her unemployed actor ex, John, returns to reclaim her attention, and between stability and excitement, Lucy is pulled apart by the tug of her own desires.

When and Where to Watch

Materialists is available on Netflix India from September 13, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

In the trailer, a gymderposal introduces Lucy as someone who follows the path of others in her career but is unsure about her own heart. There she meets Harry, a rich and charismatic man who appears to be the perfect partner. But the return of John, her poor but passionate ex, sends her into emotional upheaval. Set in New York City, the story follows the struggle of making love last in a culture defined by financial security, social status and endless choice.

Cast and Crew

Dakota Johnson stars as Lucy Mason, alongside Pedro Pascal as Harry Castillo and Chris Evans as John Pitts. Zoë Winters, Louisa Jacobson, Dasha Nekrasova and Marin Ireland have inspired them.

Reception

Materialists has been reviewed generally positively to mixed by critics and the audience. Its sharp, stylish take on modern dating and Dakota Johnson's nuanced performance as a woman torn between two worlds have been widely lauded, with an IMDb rating of 6.3.