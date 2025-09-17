Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Technology News
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is an anime movie that follows the epic battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the Lord of the Demons. OTT Release expected at the beginning of the year 2026.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 September 2025 21:41 IST
After a stellar theatrical run, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is coming soon to Crunchyroll

Highlights
  • Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is an anime movie
  • It follows the battle of Corps and the Lord of the demons
  • Running now in theatres
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie has finally landed in your nearest theatres. For those who are unaware of this, Demon Slayer has gained immense popularity in the past few years. This anime series has received an outstanding response from the viewers, and it has finally been released as a movie. Written by Koyoharu Gotouge and Hikaru Kondo, this movie will follow Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Hashira face the demons to embark on a quest to fight the battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

When and Where to Watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie

Post the theatrical run, this movie is expected to land on Crunchyroll, somewhere around mid-January and the first week of February 2026.

Official Trailer and Plot of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie

The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie revolves around the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira, who are set to enter into a battle with the King of Demons, Muzan Kibutsuji. With Muzan suspecting the possible attack, he traps the corps in a dimension where they are confronted with powerful upper-rank demons. The movie also witnesses Tanjiro's evolving powers and new abilities to fight the battle fiercely.

Cast and Crew of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie

The movie has been written and directed by Hikaru Kondo, accompanied by Koyoharu Gotouge. The film stars the voices of Zach Aguilar, Johny Yong Bosch, Griffin Burns, Kenji Hamada, Natsuki Hanae, and more. The music composers of the movie are Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

Reception of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie

The movie has recently hit the theatres on September 12, 2025, and is booming in India. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8.7/10.

 

Further reading: Crunchyroll, thriller, Series, movie, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
