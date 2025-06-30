After a successful first season, the makers are back with all new season of Surf Girls: International. This is a documentary series that revolves around the upcoming female surfers, who represent their respective countries and compete to win a Challenger Series. Surf Girls: International is an unscripted mini-series that dives deep into the dedication, struggles, and inside stories of competing female surfers. This season, there will be new faces, along with some returning from the previous season. The series is coming soon on an OTT platform.

When and Where to Watch Surf Girls: International

Surf Girls: International will debut on the digital screens on July 17, 2025, only on Amazon Prime Video. The series will be available in the English language.

Official Trailer and Plot of Surf Girls: International

The all-new season of Surf Girls: International will follow female surfers from across the world to win a spot in the World Surf Tour. This docuseries will feature the inside stories, struggles, dedication, and fighting spirit of the surfers. Likewise, the female surfers will represent their respective countries. Ewe Young, the youngest surfer from Season 1, returns with her high-spirited aura, where she personifies the determination to win.

This series is a blend of breaking barriers and coming out of the comfort zone to shine brighter in the league.

Cast and Crew of Surf Girls: International

With the show being a docuseries, Surf Girls: International features prominent female surfers from across the globe. This season, Ewe Young returns from the previous season, where she is set to compete and personify the elegance and winning spirit. Likewise, this season will have Kika Veselko, breaking barriers from Portugal, Jessie Van Niekrek from South Africa, and Sol Aguiree, an Olympian from Peru. The executive producers of the series are Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, and Tyler O'Neil.

Reception of Surf Girls: International

Surf Girls: International is yet to land on the digital screens. The IMDb rating of the show is currently unavailable at the moment.