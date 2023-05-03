Technology News

Freida Pinto Joins Cast of Apple TV+ Web Series Surface for Season 2

The series stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as an accident survivor with memory loss.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs from PTI | Updated: 3 May 2023 18:24 IST
Freida Pinto Joins Cast of Apple TV+ Web Series Surface for Season 2

Photo Credit: Apple

The first season of Surface released in July 2022

Highlights
  • Surface is a series created by Veronica West
  • Pinto will star in the role of Grace, the fiance of Quinn (Phil Dunster)
  • The series also stars Oliver Jackson Cohen

Actor Frieda Pinto has joined the cast for season two of Apple TV+ series 'Surface'. Led by British actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw, the psychological thriller show's second season will also feature British actor Phil Dunster of 'Ted Lasso', a press release stated. 'Surface' follows Sophie (Mbatha-Raw), a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.

"Returning to her hometown of London, season two will find Sophie rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories - as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was. But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past," the season two logline reads.

Pinto, known for featuring in movies such as Slumdog Millionaire, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Mr. Malcolm's List, will essay the role of Grace, the fiance of Quinn (Dunster), the troubled scion of the infamous Huntley family. As the soon-to-be newest member of the Huntley family, Grace is conflicted about what she's really signing up for, and forms a special bond with Sophie.

Surface, created by Veronica West, hails from Apple Studios and Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon's production banner Hello Sunshine. West wrote the original series, and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine.

The first season of Surface released in July 2022, and also stars Oliver Jackson Cohen. Surface is part of the streaming platforms original series slate for the second half of 2023, following a small but interesting list of titles released in the first half of the year.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Surface

Surface

  • Release Date 29 July 2022
  • Genre Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud, Millie Brady
  • Director
    Sam Miller
  • Producer
    Sam Miller, Lauren Neustadter, Veronica West, Reese Witherspoon, Ashley Strumwasser, Jon Wu
Ted Lasso Season 3

Ted Lasso Season 3

  • Release Date 15 March 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Sport
  • Cast
    Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles
  • Producer
    Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Surface, Apple, Surface Season 2, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Freida Pinto, Apple TV Plus
UK to Ban Cold Calling for Crypto, Insurance Deals to Zero Down on Fraud Activities Draining Billions

Related Stories

Freida Pinto Joins Cast of Apple TV+ Web Series Surface for Season 2
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge+ (2023) With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Goes Official
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals for Prime Members
  3. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  6. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped: See Here
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  9. Realme GT Neo 3T to Be Sold at This Price Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Day
  10. Elon Musk Threatens to Reassign Dormant NPR Twitter Handle to Another User
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Come With Upgraded Camera Over the Galaxy S21 FE: Report
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Launch in Summer 2023, Will Be Sold in the US: Details
  3. Bhutan Seeking Investment for $500 Million Fund for Green Crypto Mining in Himalayas
  4. Apple Likely to Report 4 Percent Drop in Quarterly Revenue Despite Recovery in China
  5. Freida Pinto Joins Cast of Apple TV+ Web Series Surface for Season 2
  6. UK to Ban Cold Calling for Crypto, Insurance Deals to Zero Down on Fraud Activities Draining Billions
  7. National Film Development Corporation Plans to Back Film Productions Again, Launch Its Own Streaming Service
  8. Google Pixel Tablet Leaked Render Suggests Design, Thick Bezels Ahead of Launch
  9. Gran Turismo Movie Trailer Borrows Heavily From its Video Game Roots to Offer a Compelling Plot
  10. VLC App for iPhone Gets Support for Apple CarPlay, New Audio Playback UI in Latest Update: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.