Griha Laxmi OTT Release Date: Watch Hina Khan's Gripping Drama on EPIC ON

The highly anticipated series Griha Laxmi featuring Hina Khan in the lead role is all set to premiere on January 16, 2025. Known for her stellar performances, Hina Khan is making a comeback with this gripping drama, which also stars Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Directed by Rumaan Kidwai, the series dives into themes of resilience, crime, and the cost of survival. The show will be available for streaming on EPIC ON.

When and Where to Watch Griha Laxmi

Scheduled for release on January 16, 2025, Griha Laxmi can be streamed on the OTT platform EPIC ON. The series unfolds in the fictional town of Betalgadh, following the journey of Laxmi, a simple housewife whose life spirals into the underworld of drugs and crime. Forced into a dangerous game to support her family, she transforms into the queen of an illicit empire.

Official Trailer and Plot of Griha Laxmi

The trailer of Griha Laxmi has captured significant attention online, presenting an intense narrative filled with suspense and unexpected twists. Laxmi's seemingly mundane life takes a dramatic turn when she discovers that the police are pursuing a drug stash she is concealing. The storyline highlights her struggle to balance her family's survival and the dangerous choices she makes, leading to her rise as a powerful figure in the drug trade.

Cast and Crew of Griha Laxmi

Hina Khan portrays Laxmi, the central character navigating perilous circumstances. Chunky Panday plays Kareem Kazi, while Rahul Dev takes on the role of Tokas, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya appears as Vikram. The series is helmed by director Rumaan Kidwai, with a script penned by Umag Beena Saxena. Producers Ajaydeep Singh and Kaushik Izardar have backed the project.