Takshakudu is an upcoming Telugu action thriller which stars Anand Deverakonda and has Vinod Anantoju as the director. Based on lore and the human appetite, it is a film that addresses themes of greed, what we believe to be moralistic standards or uprightness, and myth. Featuring the tagline “In the hunter's story, deer are always guilty”, Takshakudu is all about a dark and intense cinematic ride. The first look poster looks impactful, and going by the initial buzz, this could be a risky outing with an interesting mix of rural realism and mythical tension for Anand Deverakonda.

When & Where to Watch

Takshakudu is ready for direct OTT release on Netflix exclusively as a Telugu original. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online. Details about its release date will be announced at a later date.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer of Takshakudu is not out yet, but the released teasers and posters suggest a spine chilling suspense drama with some visual brilliance. Anand Deverakonda is Suri, a man sucked into a moral tussle that's powered by greed and human weakness.

The narrative takes place after a cursed night wipes out a village and the dark forces of an old well that lies beneath it start revealing themselves. A blind tribesman and his dog set out on a fateful journey of revelation.

Cast and Crew

Takshakudu has Anand Deverakonda playing the lead and it refers to a second-time association with director Vinod Anantoju after the big hit film Middle Class Melodies. The film is directed by the realist storyteller, Vinod Anantoju and made under a banner supported by Netflix for direct OTT release.

Reception

Though Takshakudu has not been released yet, the very idea of this film and its team have excited many in the industry. There is no IMDb rating for it.