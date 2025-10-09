Bomb (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Thrilling Telugu Movie Online?

Bomb is a Telugu social thriller that combines satire, emotion and the bizarre. In a village, a man dies mysteriously and which leads the residents of the village to believe in superstition. There is one person who is an atheist, and he doesn't believe that and goes for his investigation regarding this matter. The story takes a different turn and it becomes difficult to find the mystery behind it. With powerful acting, comedy and an emotional angle, Bomb challenges faith, the human condition and how society responds to the unknown.

When and Where to Watch Bomb

This movie was released in theatres on September 12, 2025. It is available to stream from October 10, 2025, on Aha Video.

Trailer and Plot of Bomb

The trailer of the movie starts with a mysterious death that spreads throughout the whole village. There is an atheist, Kathiravan, who dies, and his body behaves unexpectedly. Villages feel that there is something not ordinary about this being. Although Manimuthu denies this. This leads to chaos between the religious facts and scientific ones. Eventually, he finds many lies and manipulations. The movie is a complete drama and black comedy with great suspense.

Cast and Crew of Bomb

The actors in the movie are Arjun Das, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Abhirami, Kaali Venkat, Nassar, Singampuli, and others. The direction and writing are by Vishal Venkat, with other writers too. Gembrio Pictures has done the production.

Reception of Bomb

Many received the movie well with its thought-provoking story and emotional satire, and it has gained an IMDb rating of 8.2.