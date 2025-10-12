Technology News
English Edition

Stay (2025), Starring Ewan McGregor and Ryan Gosling, Now Available for Streaming Online

Stay (2025), starring McGregor and Gosling, is a psychological thriller exploring love, reality, and death.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 October 2025 12:00 IST
Stay (2025), Starring Ewan McGregor and Ryan Gosling, Now Available for Streaming Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Stay (2025), starring Ewan McGregor & Ryan Gosling, explores love, reality

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Stay (2025) explores reality, death and the afterlife in a gripping story
  • Ewan McGregor, Ryan Gosling, and Naomi Watts lead the mind-bending
  • The film received mixed reviews, earning a 6.2 IMDb rating
Advertisement

The film Stay narrates the deep and emotional aspects of family. The story emphasises the grief and cultural roots. It portrays the two cousins who haven't been close in years. However, after their grandmother's death, they themselves travelled together to Poland on a Jewish heritage tour in their grandmother's honour. This trip unexpectedly turns into a twist and something deeper. Old tensions between the two cousins are about to surface. The film dragged the viewers into their strained relationship along with unresolved emotions.

When and Where to Watch

Stay (2025) is available on streaming on JioHotstar. For viewers, it will be thought-provoking, and it will also give a visually rich supernatural horror experience.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer imparts a glimpse of the plot, which is centred on the two cousins. After their grandmother's demise and the funeral event, they travel to Poland. As their family history is interlinked with that specified country. The voyage to explore their ancestry turns into the setting for them to face their personal problems. As a powerful backdrop for its narrative, the movie explores Poland's rich culture and history.

Cast and Crew

The film stars involves Mo McRae as Milestone 'Miles' Williams, Dominic Stephens as Jeremiah Williams, Brandon Firla as Brock, Patrick Cloud as Chauncey, and Rustic Bodomov as MMA Opponent. This movie is directed and written by Jas Summers.

Reception

From critics and on behalf of audiences, the movie ‘Stay' received mixed reviews, and the IMDb rating of this movie is 3.6 out of 10. However, the film's visual style and performances have received applause and praise from critics.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: thriller, ott, JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ubisoft Cancelled Post-US Civil War-Era Assassin's Creed Game Over Fears of Political Backlash: Report
James Webb Telescope Spots Evidence of a Black Hole Carving a Massive Scar Through a Galaxy

Related Stories

Stay (2025), Starring Ewan McGregor and Ryan Gosling, Now Available for Streaming Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Laptops
  2. The wait is over! Watch War 2 (2025), Yash Raj Films' biggest spy action thriller
  3. Apple May Launch M5 MacBooks, New Mac Studio and Mini in 2026: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Legally Veer Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch the Critically Acclaimed Courtroom Drama
  3. Stay (2025), Starring Ewan McGregor and Ryan Gosling, Now Available for Streaming Online
  4. Maharani Season 4 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Huma Qureshi-Starrer Online
  5. War 2 (2025) Movie Now Streaming on Netflix India: Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More
  6. The Daily Life of a Single 29-Year-Old Adventurer Anime Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Fantasy Anime
  7. NASA’s GRACE Satellites Reveal Hidden Deep-Earth Process Behind Gravity Disturbance
  8. Apple Reportedly Planning M5 MacBook Lineup, New Mac Mini and Studio for 2026
  9. Game of Glory Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Abhishek Malhan-Hosted Game Show
  10. iQOO 15 Unboxing Leaked Ahead of October 20 China Launch; Confirms Design and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »