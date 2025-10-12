Stay (2025), Starring Ewan McGregor and Ryan Gosling, Now Available for Streaming Online

The film Stay narrates the deep and emotional aspects of family. The story emphasises the grief and cultural roots. It portrays the two cousins who haven't been close in years. However, after their grandmother's death, they themselves travelled together to Poland on a Jewish heritage tour in their grandmother's honour. This trip unexpectedly turns into a twist and something deeper. Old tensions between the two cousins are about to surface. The film dragged the viewers into their strained relationship along with unresolved emotions.

When and Where to Watch

Stay (2025) is available on streaming on JioHotstar. For viewers, it will be thought-provoking, and it will also give a visually rich supernatural horror experience.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer imparts a glimpse of the plot, which is centred on the two cousins. After their grandmother's demise and the funeral event, they travel to Poland. As their family history is interlinked with that specified country. The voyage to explore their ancestry turns into the setting for them to face their personal problems. As a powerful backdrop for its narrative, the movie explores Poland's rich culture and history.

Cast and Crew

The film stars involves Mo McRae as Milestone 'Miles' Williams, Dominic Stephens as Jeremiah Williams, Brandon Firla as Brock, Patrick Cloud as Chauncey, and Rustic Bodomov as MMA Opponent. This movie is directed and written by Jas Summers.

Reception

From critics and on behalf of audiences, the movie ‘Stay' received mixed reviews, and the IMDb rating of this movie is 3.6 out of 10. However, the film's visual style and performances have received applause and praise from critics.